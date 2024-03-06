TIM * BILANCIO: « IL CONSIGLIO DI AMMINISTRAZIONE APPROVA LA RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA, AL 31 DICEMBRE 2023 »

23.11 - mercoledì 6 marzo 2024

Il Consiglio di Amministrazione di TIM, riunitosi oggi sotto la presidenza di Salvatore Rossi, ha approvato il Bilancio consolidato del Gruppo TIM, il progetto di Bilancio separato di TIM S.p.A. e il Bilancio di Sostenibilità al 31 dicembre 2023.

I risultati del quarto trimestre, che confermano il trend di miglioramento del business domestico e la forte crescita di TIM Brasil, consentono di raggiungere o superare gli obiettivi fissati per l’esercizio 2023, rispettando, per la prima volta dal 2010, tutte le guidance per il secondo esercizio consecutivo.

In linea con i target fissati nel Piano Industriale 2023-2025 per il 2023, le attività ESG hanno riguardato: la riduzione delle emissioni, la crescita digitale, l’engagement e lo sviluppo dei dipendenti, nonché il rafforzamento della governance.

Il Consiglio di Amministrazione, inoltre, ha deliberato di convocare l’Assemblea degli azionisti per il prossimo 23 aprile (unica convocazione), presso la sede legale della Società, in forza della disciplina contenuta nel D.L. 17 marzo 2020, n. 18, e successive modificazioni, prevedendo che l’intervento ai lavori da parte dei soci si svolga esclusivamente tramite il rappresentante designato dalla Società. Ogni dettaglio sull’esercizio dei diritti dei soci risulterà dall’avviso di convocazione, che sarà pubblicato nei termini di legge.

L’Assemblea sarà chiamata a deliberare in ordine ai seguenti argomenti:

Bilancio al 31 dicembre 2023 – Copertura della perdita d’esercizio

All’Assemblea sarà proposta, con l’approvazione del bilancio al 31 dicembre 2023, la copertura della perdita d’esercizio mediante utilizzo di riserve.

Relazione sulla politica in materia di remunerazione e sui compensi corrisposti

L’Assemblea sarà chiamata ad approvare la Relazione sulla politica in materia di remunerazione nelle sue due sezioni: con voto vincolante la prima sezione dedicata alla politica di remunerazione per l’anno 2024, e con voto non vincolante la seconda sezione che illustra i compensi corrisposti nell’esercizio 2023. Il documento sarà reso disponibile al pubblico nei termini di legge, così come la Relazione sul governo societario e gli assetti proprietari, anch’essa approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione in data odierna.

Nomina del Consiglio di Amministrazione e del Collegio Sindacale

L’Assemblea sarà chiamata a determinare il numero dei componenti del Consiglio di Amministrazione e la relativa durata in carica, a nominare gli Amministratori e determinare il compenso del Board, nonché a nominare i Sindaci effettivi e supplenti, il Presidente del Collegio Sindacale e a determinare il compenso dell’Organo di controllo.

Adozione di modifiche del Piano di Stock Options 2022-2024 – Deliberazioni inerenti e conseguenti

In una prospettiva di continuous improvement e di ascolto dei suggerimenti emersi dal dialogo con gli stakeholders, l’Assemblea sarà chiamata a valutare la proposta di modifica al Piano di Stock Option, diretta a ridurre il payout massimo conseguibile da parte dei beneficiari nonché a eliminare la possibilità, per il Consiglio di Amministrazione, di deliberare l’accelerazione del vesting delle opzioni a target, in caso di OPA.

Utilizzo di parte della riserva legale a copertura della perdita – Esclusione dell’obbligo di reintegrazione in relazione alla disciplina del vincolo di sospensione d’imposta

A seguito della delibera di copertura della perdita d’esercizio mediante utilizzo di parte della riserva legale, oggetto di vincolo in sospensione di imposta, verrà sottoposta all’Assemblea in sede straordinaria l’esclusione dell’obbligo di successiva ricostituzione in relazione alla disciplina applicabile al già menzionato vincolo.

Il testo integrale delle proposte di deliberazione e delle relazioni del Consiglio di Amministrazione relative agli argomenti all’ordine del giorno, con la relativa documentazione, saranno resi disponibili, nei termini e secondo le modalità previste dalla legge, presso la sede legale di TIM, presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio “1INFO” (www.1info.it) sul sito internet della Società all’indirizzo www.gruppotim.it/assemblea.

Nell’ambito delle attività volte al closing dell’operazione di cessione di asset di rete fissa (“NetCo”) a Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (“KKR”), previsto per l’estate 2024, come comunicato in data 5 e 6 novembre 2023, in seguito alla firma del transaction agreement con Optics BidCo (società controllata da KKR) – ai sensi del quale il corrispettivo per la vendita della partecipazione potrà essere parzialmente corrisposto anche mediante il trasferimento di parte del debito del Gruppo TIM contestualmente al closing dell’operazione NetCo (c.d. liability management) – il Consiglio di Amministrazione di TIM ha deliberato di conferire mandato all’Amministratore Delegato per provvedere all’attuazione, sussistendone i presupposti, delle attività funzionali alla realizzazione dell’operazione di trasferimento del debito mediante un complesso di offerte di scambio aventi ad oggetto talune serie di obbligazioni emesse dal Gruppo TIM e con scadenza a partire dal 2026. Le attività previste dagli accordi con KKR finalizzate al closing dell’operazione (ivi inclusa l’operazione di liability management) proseguono, pertanto, secondo quanto concordato tra le parti e annunciato al mercato.

Il Consiglio di Amministrazione ha altresì approvato il rinnovo delle cariche sociali in alcune delle società controllate strategiche; in particolare, Massimo Mancini è stato designato quale Amministratore Delegato della controllata Noovle, con contestuale superamento della sua qualifica di key manager di TIM.

TIM: BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES FINANCIAL REPORT AT DECEMBER 31, 2023

PRELIMINARY RESULTS EXAMINED BY THE BOD LAST FEBRUARY 14 CONFIRMED

SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING CONVENED FOR APRIL 23

Rome, March 6, 2024

TIM’s Board of Directors, which met today under the chairmanship of Salvatore Rossi, approved the Consolidated Financial Statements of the TIM Group, the draft Separate Financial Statements of TIM S.p.A. and Sustainability Report at December 31, 2023.

The fourth quarter results, which confirmed the improved trend of the domestic business and the strong growth of TIM Brasil, made it possible to reach or exceed the targets set for the 2023 financial year, making this the first time since 2010 in which all guidance was respected for a second consecutive year.

In line with the targets set in the 2023-2025 Business Plan for 2023, ESG activities concerned: reducing emissions, digital growth, employee engagement and development, as well as strengthening governance.

The Board of Directors also resolved to convene the Shareholders’ Meeting for April 23, 2024 (single call), at the Company’s registered office, by virtue of the regulations contained in Decree Law no. 18 of March 17, 2020, as amended, providing that attendance at the proceedings by shareholders shall be conducted exclusively through the Company’s designated representative. Full details regarding the exercise of shareholders’ rights will be set out in the call notice, which will be published in accordance with the law.

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be called to resolve on the following items:

Financial statements as at December 31, 2023 – Coverage of the loss for the year

A proposal will be made to the Shareholders’ Meeting, with the approval of the financial statements as of December 31, 2023, to cover the loss for the year through the use of reserves.

Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be called to approve the Report on the remuneration policy in its two sections: with a binding vote on the first section dedicated to the remuneration policy for the year 2024, and with a non-binding vote on the second section which illustrates the compensation paid in the 2023 financial year. The document will be made available to the public within the terms of the law, as will the Report on corporate governance and ownership structures, also approved by the Board of Directors on today’s date.

Appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be called upon to determine the number of members of the Board of Directors and their term of office, to appoint the Directors and determine the Board’s compensation, as well as to appoint the Standing Auditors and Alternate Auditors, the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors, and to determine the remuneration of the supervisory board.

Adoption of amendments to the 2022-2024 Stock Options Plan – Related and consequent resolutions

With a view to continuous improvement and to listening to the suggestions that have emerged from the dialog with stakeholders, the Shareholders’ Meeting will be asked to consider the proposed amendment to the Stock Option Plan, which aims to reduce the maximum payout that beneficiaries can achieve and to eliminate the possibility for the Board of Directors to consider accelerating the vesting of target options in the event of a takeover bid.

Use of part of the legal reserve to cover the loss – Exclusion of the obligation to reinstate it in view of the rules on the tax suspension restriction

Following the resolution to cover the loss for the year by using part of the legal reserve, which is subject to a tax suspension restriction, the exclusion of the obligation to replenish it will be submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting in accordance with the rules applicable to the aforementioned restriction.

The full text of the proposed resolutions and the reports of the Board of Directors on the items on the agenda, together with the relevant documents, will be made available, within the terms and in the manner prescribed by law, at TIM’s registered office, on the “1INFO” storage mechanism (www.1info.it) and on the Company’s website at www.gruppotim.it/assemblea.

As part of the activities aimed at the closing of the transaction for the sale of fixed network assets (“NetCo”) to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (“KKR”), scheduled for the summer of 2024, as communicated on November 5 and 6, 2023, following the signing of the transaction agreement with Optics BidCo (a subsidiary of KKR) – pursuant to which the consideration for the sale of the equity investment may also be partially paid through the transfer of part of the TIM Group’s debt at the same time as the closing of the NetCo transaction (so-called liability management) – the Board of Directors of TIM resolved to mandate the Chief Executive Officer to provide for the implementation, assuming the prerequisites are met, of the activities functional to the implementation of the debt transfer transaction through a set of exchange offers concerning certain series of bonds issued by the TIM Group and maturing from 2026. Therefore, activities under the agreements with KKR aimed at the closing of the transaction (including the liability management transaction) are continuing as agreed between the parties and as announced to the market.

The Board of Directors also approved the renewal of corporate offices in some of the strategic subsidiaries; in particular, Massimo Mancini was designated as CEO of the subsidiary Noovle, simultaneously superseding his qualification as key manager of TIM.