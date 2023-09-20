TIM * PARI OPPORTUNITÀ: « CERTIFICAZIONE UNI/PDR125:2022, CONFERMATO IL NOSTRO IMPEGNO PER L’AZZERAMENTO GENDER GAP IN AZIENDA »

11.49 - mercoledì 20 settembre 2023

Il Gruppo è fra le prime aziende in Italia a ricevere questo riconoscimento e conferma il proprio commitment sul superamento del gender gap in azienda. TIM ha ottenuto la certificazione UNI/PdR125:2022 per le pari opportunità, confermando il proprio impegno verso l’azzeramento del gender gap in azienda. Per la società si tratta di un ulteriore passo avanti nel riconoscimento del proprio impegno sulle tematiche di genere, che arriva dopo l’attestazione UNI ISO 30415 “Human Resource Management Diversity and Inclusion”.

TIM ha avviato molte iniziative sulla parità di genere, con un percorso che ha portato al progressivo rinnovo dei consigli di Amministrazione delle società del Gruppo, portando la presenza media di donne sopra il 40%, e al superamento del gender pay gap a livello dirigenziale, oltre che ad attività su formazione ed empowerment femminile. L’impegno del Gruppo si rivolge anche a uno sviluppo della cultura della parità e alla sua diffusione, come testimonia la campagna “La parità non può aspettare”, avviata a luglio con la Nazionale femminile di calcio. Grazie a questo lavoro, fatto tanto in Italia quanto in Brasile, nel 2023 TIM si conferma leader nei principali indici di riferimento, come il ‘Refinitiv Diversity&Inclusion Index’.

La certificazione Uni/PdR125:2022, rilasciata dalla multinazionale RINA dopo un lavoro di audit che ha coinvolto in maniera trasversale tutte le funzioni di TIM, è legata a linee guida sul sistema di gestione per la parità di genere che prevedono l’utilizzo di diversi indicatori di performance (KPI) con l’obiettivo di colmare i gap attualmente esistenti e di incorporare il nuovo paradigma relativo alla parità di genere nel DNA del Gruppo, producendo un cambiamento sostenibile e durevole nel tempo.

TIM STRENGTHENS ITS COMMITMENT TO GENDER EQUALITY AND OBTAINS UNI/PDR125 CERTIFICATION FROM RINA

The Group is among the first companies in Italy to obtain this recognition and confirms its commitment to overcoming the gender gap in the company

Roma, 20 September 2023

TIM has obtained UNI/PdR125:2022 certification for equal opportunities, confirming its commitment to closing the gender gap in the company. For the company, this is a further step forward in the recognition of its commitment to gender issues, which comes after the UNI ISO 30415 “Human Resource Management Diversity and Inclusion” certification.

TIM has launched many initiatives on gender equality, with a path that led to the gradual renewal of the Group companies’ Boards of Directors, bringing the average presence of women above 40%, and to overcoming the gender pay gap at management level, as well as activities on training and female empowerment. The Group’s commitment is also aimed at developing a culture of equality and its diffusion, as evidenced by the ‘Equality can’t wait’ campaign, launched in July with the women’s national football team. Thanks to this work, undertaken both in Italy and Brazil, in 2023 TIM confirmed its leadership in the main benchmark indices, such as the ‘Refinitiv Diversity&Inclusion Index’.

The Uni/PdR125:2022 certification, issued by the multinational RINA after an audit involving all TIM functions across the board, is linked to guidelines on the gender equality management system that include various performance indicators (KPIs) with the aim of bridging the currently existing gaps and incorporating the new gender equality paradigm into the Group’s DNA, producing a sustainable and lasting change over time.