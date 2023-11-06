TIM * NETCO – TRANSACTION AGREEMENT: « SOTTOSCRITTO CON OPTICS BIDCO (CONTROLLATA DA KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS E CO. L.P. “KKR” E COME ULTERIORE INVESTITORE AZURE VISTA, CONTROLLATA DA ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY)

20.31 - lunedì 6 novembre 2023

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

TIM comunica che, in esecuzione delle deliberazioni assunte ieri dal Consiglio di Amministrazione della Società, in data odierna è stato sottoscritto con Optics BidCo (società controllata da Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. “KKR” e come ulteriore investitore Azure Vista, società interamente controllata da Abu Dhabi Investment Authority) il transaction agreement relativo a Netco che disciplina:

il conferimento da parte di TIM di un ramo d’azienda – costituito da attività relative alla rete primaria, all’attività wholesale e dall’intera partecipazione nella controllata Telenergia – in FiberCop, società che già gestisce le attività relative alla rete secondaria in fibra e rame, e

il contestuale acquisto da parte di Optics Bidco dell’intera partecipazione detenuta da TIM in FiberCop medesima, all’esito del predetto conferimento (FiberCop post conferimento “Netco”).

Il transaction agreement prevede che alla data del closing dell’operazione si proceda alla sottoscrizione di un master services agreement che regolerà i termini e le condizioni dei servizi che saranno resi da NetCo a TIM e da TIM a NetCo a seguito del completamento dell’operazione.

Il perfezionamento dell’operazione è atteso per l’estate del 2024, una volta completate le attività prodromiche e soddisfatte le condizioni sospensive (completamento del conferimento della rete primaria, autorizzazione Antitrust, autorizzazione in materia di sovvenzioni estere distorsive e Golden Power).

In relazione alle informazioni e alle dichiarazioni diffuse negli ultimi giorni e alla loro correttezza, la Società non ritiene opportuno esprimersi sugli organi di stampa riservandosi di farlo nelle sedi opportune anche alla luce dei loro effetti sull’andamento dei corsi di Borsa.

***

TIM: TRANSACTION AGREEMENT FOR NETCO SIGNED

TIM announces that, in execution of the resolutions passed yesterday by the Company’s Board of Directors, it has today signed with Optics BidCo (controlled by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. “KKR” and with Azure Vista, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority as additional investor) the transaction agreement relating to Netco governing:

the contribution by TIM of a business unit – consisting of primary network activities, wholesale activities and the entire equity investment in the subsidiary Telenergia – into FiberCop, a company that already manages activities relating to the secondary fiber and copper network;

the simultaneous acquisition by Optics BidCo of TIM’s entire equity investment in FiberCop, following the aforementioned contribution (FiberCop after the contribution “NetCo”).

The transaction agreement envisages the signing of a master services agreement on the closing date of the transaction that will regulate the terms and conditions of the services that will be rendered by NetCo to TIM and by TIM to NetCo following completion of the transaction.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the summer of 2024, once the preparatory activities are completed and the precedent conditions are met (completion of the contribution of the primary network, Antitrust authorization, authorization in the matter of distorting foreign subsidies and Golden Power).

With regard to the information and statements circulated in the last few days and their correctness, the Company does not deem it appropriate to comment on the press, reserving the right to do so in the appropriate venues, also in light of their effects on the performance of stock market prices.