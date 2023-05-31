Popular tags: featured 20
FRONTEX * MIGRATORY SITUATION: « DETECTED 80,700 IRREGULAR ENTRIES AT THE EXTERNAL BORDERS OF THE EUROPEAN UNION, FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF 2023 » (PDF)

15.16 - mercoledì 31 maggio 2023

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota inviata all'Agenzia Opinione) –

In the first four months of 2023, nearly 80 700 irregular entries were detected at the external borders of the European Union, according to preliminary calculations. This is represents an almost 30% increase compared to the same period last year. The Central Mediterranean route accounted for just over half of the irregular crossings into the EU so far this year.

 

 

