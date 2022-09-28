MARANELLO * “FERRARI SP51“: « PROGETTI SPECIALI, LA ROADSTER SU BASE 812 GTS È LA NUOVA ONE-OFF »

21.21 - mercoledì 28 settembre 2022

È stata presentata oggi l’ultima nata della serie One-Off appartenente al programma Progetti Speciali, la Ferrari SP51. Questa vettura si aggiunge al segmento maggiormente esclusivo della gamma Ferrari, il quale racchiude auto uniche, tratteggiate prima e realizzate poi a partire dalle richieste di un cliente, che raggiunge così l’apice delle possibilità di personalizzazione offerte dal Cavallino Rampante.

· Fa il suo debutto una nuova Ferrari One-Off progettata sulla base delle richieste di un cliente

· La SP51 è una roadster pura basata sull’architettura della 812 GTS

La SP51, disegnata dal Centro Stile Ferrari sotto la direzione di Flavio Manzoni, è una spider V12 a motore anteriore che si basa sulla 812 GTS da cui eredita impostazione, telaio e motorizzazione. La sua particolarità principale, identificabile sin dal primo sguardo, risiede nella totale assenza di tetto che la rende in tutto e per tutto una roadster, accentuandone quindi il carattere sportivo e la capacità di emozionare sia alla vista che durante la guida en plein air. Si è di conseguenza resa necessaria una grande opera di affinamento aerodinamico tramite simulazioni CFD, test in galleria del vento e prove dinamiche per garantire non solo il massimo comfort in abitacolo, ma anche un livello acustico e un wind feeling del tutto paragonabili a quello della vettura di ispirazione.

Lo stile della vettura risulta potente e armonico grazie alle sue superfici ondulate e muscolose, prive di elementi di discontinuità. I modellati sono sinuosi, moderni e sensuali, grazie anche all’ampio uso di elementi in fibra di carbonio a vista su esterni e interni. Tra di essi, di particolare impatto la finizione sul cofano motore che inquadra in modo dinamico i due sfoghi di calore.

Uno degli elementi che catturerà l’attenzione di chi si avvicina alla SP51 è il Rosso Passionale, nuovo colore triplo strato sviluppato appositamente per questa vettura. Tale tonalità dona infatti all’auto un carattere elegante e autorevole, la cui personalità viene ulteriormente esaltata dalla livrea longitudinale bianca e blu ispirata a una leggendaria Ferrari 410 S del 1955 ma che, in questa interpretazione, attraversa la vettura fino a penetrarvi all’interno.

Sull’anteriore, da segnalare i proiettori riprogettati che forniscono un’identità decisa e inconfondibile allo sguardo della SP51. Di notevole interesse anche i cerchi, specifici per questa vettura e dotati di alette in fibra di carbonio su tutte le razze, impreziosite tra l’altro da una raffinata diamantatura tono su tono nella parte anteriore.

La vista posteriore è dominata da un tema ad arco che vede i fanali incastonati al di sotto dello spoiler. Immediatamente dietro l’abitacolo si sviluppano due elementi a gobba la cui percezione visiva viene ingentilita da altrettante profonde sgusciate realizzate in fibra di carbonio. In mezzo a questi due elementi si poggia un profilo alare trasversale, anch’esso in fibra di carbonio, ripiegato sui modellati come ad accarezzarli. L’effetto a ponte così ottenuto ricorda vagamente quello di una vettura di tipo ‘Targa’ in cui il flying bridge nasconde con eleganza le strutture della barra antirollio, in un lontano ammiccamento a soluzioni utilizzate nelle Sport Prototipo Ferrari dei primi anni 60.

Ma è sugli interni che il laborioso processo di messa a punto, seguito passo dopo passo dal cliente, ha raggiunto vette imparagonabili. La personalizzazione dell’abitacolo si è basata sulla scelta del colore dominante dell’Alcantara® che lo riveste, vale a dire quello stesso Rosso Passionale realizzato ad hoc per gli esterni della SP51, e sull’efficace idea di dare continuità alla livrea longitudinale degli esterni. I colori bianco e blu compaiono infatti anche sul tunnel centrale e sulla fascia compresa tra i sedili nella parete posteriore della cabina, oltre che sulle cuciture del volante, generando una continuità totale tra interni ed esterni resa possibile soltanto dall’architettura roadster della vettura.

Di grande impatto anche la finitura speciale prevista per i pannelli porta, la parte inferiore della plancia e i fianchetti dei sedili, composta da un inserto in Kvadrat® blu con cuciture a ‘X’ bianche che riprende il pattern della livrea. Il generoso utilizzo di finiture in fibra di carbonio a effetto lucido ben si armonizza con le finizioni di color Nero Momo Opaco. Alcuni dettagli ricamati in bianco (tra cui i cavallini e il logo della vettura, presente peraltro anche sull’arco inferiore del volante) completano un insieme di grande eleganza e prestigio.

La One-Off Ferrari SP51, progettata per un affezionato cliente di Taiwan nonché collezionista di spicco del Cavallino Rampante, rappresenta quindi una reinterpretazione in chiave roadster della prima V12 spider a motore anteriore della Casa di Maranello dopo 50 anni. La vettura, che emoziona sin dal primo sguardo grazie alle sue audaci scelte stilistiche, riesce nell’impresa di mantenere inalterata l’eleganza della 812 GTS da cui trae ispirazione sperimentando al contempo un diverso modo di godere della guida en plein air.

PROGETTI SPECIALI

Il programma Progetti Speciali è volto alla creazione di vetture Ferrari uniche, chiamate One-Off e caratterizzate da un design esclusivo elaborato sulla base delle richieste del cliente, che diventa così proprietario di un modello prodotto in esemplare unico. Ciascun progetto parte dall’idea del committente, sviluppata insieme a un team di designer del Centro Stile Ferrari; dopo aver definito gli aspetti di design si passa alla realizzazione di dettagliati disegni tecnici e di un modello in scala, prima di iniziare la costruzione della vettura unica. Il processo richiede un paio d’anni circa, durante il quale il cliente viene coinvolto in tutte le fasi di sviluppo e verifica progettuale. Il risultato di questa attività è una Ferrari unica, che si fregia del logo del Cavallino Rampante ed è realizzata secondo i canoni di eccellenza che caratterizzano la produzione di tutte le auto della Casa di Maranello.

FERRARI SP51: THE 812 GTS-INSPIRED ROADSTER IS MARANELLO’S LATEST ONE-OFF

· A new Ferrari One-Off designed around its owner’s requirement

· The SP51 is a thoroughbred roadster based on 812 GTS architecture

Maranello, September 28th 2022 – The latest addition to the Prancing Horse’s One-Off series, the Ferrari SP51, was unveiled today and joins the most exclusive group in Maranello’s range: unique, absolutely bespoke cars crafted to the specifications of a client, making them the very pinnacle of Ferrari’s customisation scope and range.

Designed by the Flavio Manzoni-headed Ferrari Styling Centre, the SP51 is a front-engined V12 spider based on the 812 GTS platform from which it inherits its layout, chassis and engine. At first sight, the stunning new car’s most striking characteristic is its total absence of a roof, making it an authentic roadster in every respect, accentuating both its sporty character and ability to captivate both visually and in terms of en plein air driving exhilaration.

Unsurprisingly, the SP51’s aerodynamics required meticulous honing in a process involving CFD simulations, wind tunnel and dynamic testing to guarantee not just the ultimate in comfort in the cabin, but also the same standard of acoustic comfort and wind feel as the car that inspired it.

The SP51’s styling is both powerful and harmonious, thanks to its seamlessly muscular, undulating surfaces. Its forms are modern, sinuous and sensual at once, in great part as a result of the extensive use of bare carbon-fibre both on the exterior and in the cabin. The trim on the bonnet is particularly striking as it dynamically frames the two air vents.

Another of the SP51’s most captivating features is its new Rosso Passionale three-layer paintwork – the colour was developed specifically for the car and gives it an elegant yet imposing character that also exudes authority. This impression is further enhanced by the blue and white livery inspired by a legendary 1955 Ferrari 410 S which not only runs the length of the car, but is also referenced in the interior.

At the front, specially-designed headlights give the SP51 an instantly recognisable and forceful identity all of its own. Also noteworthy are the wheels, which are specific to the car and have carbon-fibre wing profiles on each of the spokes which also feature a sophisticated tone-on-tone diamond-cut finish on the forward-facing section.

The rear of the car is dominated by an arched theme with the taillights inset below the spoiler. Immediately behind the cabin are two flying buttresses that are visually softened by two deep carbon-fibre scoops. Between these two elements stretches a transverse, carbon-fibre wing, the profile of which folds over the buttresses. The resulting effect is vaguely reminiscent of a Targa-type car in which the flying bridge elegantly conceals the anti-roll hoop, a nod to the solution adopted on Ferrari’s early-1960s Sports Prototypes.

That said, the very pinnacle of the meticulous honing process, in which the client was involved every step of the way, has to be the cabin where dizzying new heights of craftsmanship and creativity have been reached. Its personalisation pivoted around two clever ideas: the decision to use the same Rosso Passionale colour custom-created for the exterior as the main colour for the Alcantara® trim, and the effective idea of extending the lengthwise exterior livery into the cabin. Its white and blue stripe, in fact, both appear on the central tunnel and the fascia between the two seats on the firewall, as well as on the steering wheel stitching, creating a sense of seamless continuity between exterior and interior in which the car’s roadster architecture played a vital role.

The special finish for the door panels, the lower section of the dashboard and the sides of the seats, comprising a blue Kvadrat® insert with white cross-stitching, also picks up the livery. Glossy carbon-fibre trim has been extensively used throughout the interior where it pairs very harmoniously with the Nero Momo Opaco elements. This stylishly elegant and authoritative look is further enhanced by several white embroidered details (including the Prancing Horse and car logo, also found on the lower rim of the steering wheel).

The Ferrari One-Off, SP51, was designed for a longstanding Taiwan-based client who is also one of our leading collectors. It is a successful roadster take on Maranello’s first front-engined V12 spider in 50 years. Its bold styling captivates at first sight. However, it brilliantly retains the signature elegance of its inspiration, the 812 GTS, whilst pushing the boundaries by offering a whole new way of enjoying en plein air driving.

SPECIAL PROJECTS

The Special Projects programme is aimed at creating unique Ferraris (the so-called “One-Offs”) characterised by an exclusive design crafted according to the requirements of the client, who thus becomes the owner of a one-of-a-kind model. Each project originates from an idea put forward by the client and is developed with a team of designers from Ferrari’s Styling Centre; having defined the car’s proportion and forms, detailed design blueprints and a styling buck are produced before starting the manufacturing process of the new One-Off. The entire process takes around two years on average, during which time the client is closely involved in assessing the design and verification phases. The result? A unique Ferrari sporting the Prancing Horse logo and engineered to the same levels of excellence that characterise all of Maranello’s cars.