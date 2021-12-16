FRONTEX * « THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF DETECTIONS IN NOVEMBER SINCE 2015 / SITUAZIONE MIGRATORIA NOVEMBRE: IL MAGGIOR NUMERO DI RILEVAMENTI A NOVEMBRE DAL 2015 »

10:50 - 16/12/2021

Migratory situation November: The highest number of detections in November since 2015

2021-12-15

The number of illegal border crossings at EU’s external borders in the first eleven months of 2021 rose to 184 180, an increase of 60% when compared to the previous year with COVID-19 restrictions. It is also 45% more than in 2019.

In November, there were about 22 450 detections of illegal border crossings on the main migratory routes into the European Union, nearly in line with 2020 and 35% more than two years ago.

While the situation at the Eastern Border has started to de-escalate in November, it remains tense.

Eastern Borders

On the EU’s Eastern borders, the number of illegal border crossings this year reached almost 8000, thirteen times more compared to 2020 and close to twelve times more than in 2019 in the same period. The main nationalities on this route in 2021 included citizens of Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.

In November 2021, the situation at border has shown signs of de-escalatation but remained tense.

Western Balkan route

This year, there were about 55 310 detections of illegal border crossings into the EU via the Western Balkan route. The figure is up 138% from the same period in 2021 and 387% compared to 2019 (11 362).

As regards the migratory situation in November, about 7300 irregular migrants were detected on this route, 128% more than in November 2020. This is also 194% more than November 2019 (2 481).

Most migrants on this route came from Syria, Afghanistan and Morocco.

Central Mediterranean route

In the first 11 months of 2021, there were about 64 400 illegal border crossings on the Central Mediterranean route into the European Union, 89% more than in the previous year and 380% more than in 2019.

In November alone, 8 337 detections were reported, 55% more than in 2020 and 492% more than in 2019.

The main nationalities on this route included Tunisians, Egyptians and Bangladeshi. Egyptians have become the second highest ranked nationality registered in Italy in 2021, reportedly coming mainly from Libya. In addition, in November, Egyptians were the main nationality registered in Italy.

Western Mediterranean route

While the situation on the Western Mediterranean route remained stable in the analysed period, in November alone the number of detections fell by 79% to 402. This is a decrease of 67% compared to 2019.

In the first eleven months of 2021, 17 114 illegal border crossings were registered, 6% more than in 2020 and a decrease of 24% compared to 2019.Nearly 63% of all migrants detected on this route were Algerians, followed by Moroccans (30%).

Eastern Mediterranean route

Between January and November, 18 764 illegal border crossings were registered on the Eastern Mediterranean route, in line with the same trend last year (down 3%). This was a drop of 75% compared with the same period in 2019.

However, in November there were 2965 irregular border crossings on the Eastern Mediterranean route, an increase of 87% compared with November 2020.

The number of irregular migrants detected in Greece decreased by 13% when compared with November 2020 while Cyprus registered a surge in arrivals with a 244% increase compared with November 2020, accounting for 70% of the total arrivals on this route.

Most migrants on this route came from Syria, Turkey and Congo (Kinshasa).

Western African route

This year, the migratory pressure on the Western African route was comparable to the situation in 2020. Between January and November, 20 183 illegal border crossings were detected on this route, about 3% more than in 2020. This was nevertheless an increase of 906% compared to 2019.

In November, 3353 irregular crossings were registered, down nearly 60% from a year ago but a 549% increase compared to November 2019

The majority of migrants on the Western African route came from sub-Saharan Africa.;

Situazione migratoria novembre: il maggior numero di rilevamenti a novembre dal 2015

2021-12-15

Il numero di attraversamenti illegali alle frontiere esterne dell’UE nei primi undici mesi del 2021 è salito a 184 180, con un aumento del 60% rispetto all’anno precedente con le restrizioni relative al COVID-19. È anche il 45% in più rispetto al 2019.

A novembre si sono verificati circa 22 450 rilevamenti di attraversamenti illegali delle frontiere sulle principali rotte migratorie verso l’Unione europea, quasi in linea con il 2020 e il 35% in più rispetto a due anni fa.

Sebbene la situazione al confine orientale abbia iniziato a peggiorare a novembre, rimane tesa.

Confini orientali

Ai confini orientali dell’UE, il numero di attraversamenti illegali delle frontiere quest’anno ha raggiunto quasi 8000, tredici volte di più rispetto al 2020 e quasi dodici volte di più rispetto al 2019 nello stesso periodo. Le principali nazionalità su questa rotta nel 2021 includevano cittadini di Iraq, Afghanistan e Siria.

Nel novembre 2021, la situazione alla frontiera ha mostrato segni di distensione, ma è rimasta tesa.

Rotta dei Balcani occidentali

Quest’anno si sono verificati circa 55 310 rilevamenti di attraversamenti illegali delle frontiere nell’UE attraverso la rotta dei Balcani occidentali. Il dato è in aumento del 138% rispetto allo stesso periodo del 2021 e del 387% rispetto al 2019 (11 362).

Per quanto riguarda la situazione migratoria a novembre, su questa rotta sono stati rilevati circa 7300 migranti irregolari, il 128% in più rispetto a novembre 2020. Si tratta anche del 194% in più rispetto a novembre 2019 (2 481).

La maggior parte dei migranti su questa rotta proveniva da Siria, Afghanistan e Marocco.

Rotta del Mediterraneo centrale

Nei primi 11 mesi del 2021, ci sono stati circa 64 400 attraversamenti illegali delle frontiere sulla rotta del Mediterraneo centrale verso l’Unione europea, l’89% in più rispetto all’anno precedente e il 380% in più rispetto al 2019.

Nel solo novembre sono stati segnalati 8 337 rilevamenti, il 55% in più rispetto al 2020 e il 492% in più rispetto al 2019.

Le principali nazionalità su questa rotta includevano tunisini, egiziani e bengalesi. Gli egiziani sono diventati la seconda nazionalità più alta registrata in Italia nel 2021, secondo quanto riferito, provenienti principalmente dalla Libia. Inoltre, a novembre, gli egiziani sono stati la principale nazionalità registrata in Italia.

Rotta del Mediterraneo occidentale

Mentre la situazione sulla rotta del Mediterraneo occidentale è rimasta stabile nel periodo analizzato, nel solo novembre il numero di rilevamenti è sceso del 79% a 402. Si tratta di un calo del 67% rispetto al 2019.

Nei primi undici mesi del 2021 sono stati registrati 17.114 attraversamenti illegali delle frontiere, il 6% in più rispetto al 2020 e una diminuzione del 24% rispetto al 2019. Quasi il 63% di tutti i migranti rilevati su questa rotta sono algerini, seguiti dai marocchini (30 %).

Rotta del Mediterraneo orientale

Tra gennaio e novembre, sulla rotta del Mediterraneo orientale sono stati registrati 18 764 attraversamenti illegali delle frontiere, in linea con la stessa tendenza dell’anno scorso (-3%). Si tratta di un calo del 75% rispetto allo stesso periodo del 2019.

Tuttavia, a novembre si sono verificati 2965 attraversamenti irregolari della frontiera sulla rotta del Mediterraneo orientale, con un aumento dell’87% rispetto a novembre 2020.

Il numero di migranti irregolari rilevati in Grecia è diminuito del 13% rispetto a novembre 2020, mentre Cipro ha registrato un aumento degli arrivi con un aumento del 244% rispetto a novembre 2020, rappresentando il 70% degli arrivi totali su questa rotta.

La maggior parte dei migranti su questa rotta proveniva da Siria, Turchia e Congo (Kinshasa).

rotta dell’Africa occidentale

Quest’anno, la pressione migratoria sulla rotta dell’Africa occidentale è stata paragonabile alla situazione nel 2020. Tra gennaio e novembre, su questa rotta sono stati rilevati 20 183 attraversamenti illegali delle frontiere, circa il 3% in più rispetto al 2020. Si tratta tuttavia di un aumento di 906. % rispetto al 2019.

A novembre sono stati registrati 3353 attraversamenti irregolari, in calo di quasi il 60% rispetto a un anno fa ma in aumento del 549% rispetto a novembre 2019

La maggior parte dei migranti sulla rotta dell’Africa occidentale proveniva dall’Africa subsahariana.