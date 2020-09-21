GPI * SANITÀ – LOGISTICA: « SOTTOSCRITTO ACCORDO CON L’OPERATORE DEL SUDAFRICA ” E-RX LTD ” PER L’AUTOMAZIONE DEL FARMACO, VERRANNO FORNITI DUE SISTEMI RIEDL »

Nuova importante commessa per il Gruppo Gpi (GPI:IM) nel campo dell’automazione e della logistica del farmaco. Nel mese di agosto la società ha sottoscritto un accordo con E-RX Ltd, operatore del Sudafrica, per la fornitura di due sistemi Riedl, per un valore complessivo che supera i 500.000 euro.

Il sistema venduto è formato da due armadi robotizzati che operano in connessione come una sola unità di oltre 15 metri, grazie ad una linea esterna di trasporto e di preparazione delle ceste. In aggiunta al sistema principale, un terzo armadio di dimensioni simili, anch’esso connesso con la stessa linea di trasporto e realizzato appositamente per essere inserito in una cella frigorifera. Complessivamente, dunque, tre robot per tre armadi che lavorano di concerto come un sistema unico per risolvere al meglio le necessità commerciali del committente, che opera all’ingrosso. Il sistema doppio ha un valore da solo 396.000 euro, mentre quello che verrà impiegato all’interno della cella frigorifera ne vale 118.000.

Il sistema di preparazione delle ceste è costituito da rulliere (nastri trasportatori a rullo) automatizzate, tecnologia che l’Asa Automation di Gpi ha già venduto a un importante cliente del Qatar, la Ebn Sina Medical.

GPI Group (GPI:IM) gets a new order of its solution for drugs automation and logistics. In August, the company signed an agreement with E-RX Ltd, a South African company, for the supply of two Riedl Phasys systems, whose total value exceeds 500,000 Euros.

The system purchased by E-RX Ltd is made up of two automated warehouses that are connected and work as a single 15-meter-long robot, thanks to an external line for basket refilling and displacement. In addition to those two robots, there is a third one having similar dimensions and connected to the same conveyor belt, which has been specifically designed in order to be placed inside a refrigerating room. Three systems, that is three robots working together as a single one to meet at best the needs of the customer, in this case a wholesaler. The double system itself is worth 396,000 Euros, while the one that will be installed inside the refrigerating room is worth 118,000 Euros.

The basket refilling system consists in automatic conveyor belts (roller conveyors), a technological solution, which GPI Automation BU has already sold to an important customer in Qatar, Ebn Sina Medical.