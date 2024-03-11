TIM * PIANO INDUSTRIALE 2024-2026 / INFORMAZIONI AGGIUNTIVE: « NET CASH FLOW 2026 ATTESO A 500 MILIONI, NORMALIZZATO A 800 MILIONI »

07.18 - lunedì 11 marzo 2024

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

TIM: INTEGRAZIONE DELLE COMUNICAZIONI AL MERCATO SUL PIANO INDUSTRIALE 2024-2026, GUIDANCE 2024-2026 CONFERMATA. NET CASH FLOW 2026 ATTESO A CIRCA €500 MILIONI, NORMALIZZATO A €800 MILIONI.

TIM – a integrazione del comunicato stampa e della presentazione del piano industriale 2024-2026 ‘Free to Run’ diffusi in occasione del Capital Market Day dello scorso 7 marzo – fornisce le seguenti integrazioni.

Il debito netto pro-forma al netto del deleverage stimato per l’operazione Netco, pari a circa 6,1 miliardi di euro al 31 dicembre 2023, è atteso alla fine del 2024 pari a circa 7,5 miliardi di euro.

Tale variazione è principalmente riconducibile a:

Gestione ordinaria: ovvero l’EBITDA AL al netto degli investimenti, gli oneri finanziari, l’andamento del Net Working Capital (NWC), le minorities di TIM Brasil e la componente tasse e altri oneri;

Gestione straordinaria: ovvero impatti connessi all’operazione Netco quali i costi da separazione, gli eventuali impatti da price adjustment e ulteriori partite relative al Net Working Capital (si veda pag. 64 della presentazione del CMD 2024).

Quanto ai flussi di cassa 2025-2026, si precisa quanto segue:

Nel 2025 il Net cash flow è atteso intorno allo zero e nel 2026 intorno a 0,5 miliardi di euro;

Questi livelli di Net cash flow, se normalizzati dagli effetti descritti nelle tabelle sottostanti, portano a un valore intorno agli 0,4 miliardi di euro nel 2025 e agli 0,8 miliardi di euro nel 2026. I fattori di normalizzazione dei flussi di cassa sono connessi a uscite di cassa straordinarie a livello di working capital principalmente correlate all’effettiva liquidazione del personale oggetto di iniziative di incentivo all’esodo già attivate (si veda pag. 64 della presentazione del CMD) e alla normalizzazione dei costi del debito dovuta all’impatto del miglioramento atteso del merito di credito (il rating) che consentirà alla società di implementare, a tendere, una più efficiente gestione del margine di liquidità e alla diminuzione degli oneri correlati alle partite straordinarie.

TIM conferma, quindi, la guidance 2024-2026 illustrate al mercato. Si precisa, inoltre, che eventuali upside alla guidance potrebbero derivare dagli earn-out connessi all’operazione Netco e dalla possibile cessione di Sparkle, il cui processo è tutt’ora in corso.

////

TIM: ADDENDUM OF MARKET COMMUNICATIONS ON THE 2024-2026 BUSINESS PLAN, GUIDANCE 2024-2026 CONFIRMED. NET CASH FLOW 2026 EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY €500 MILLION, NORMALIZED AT €800 MILLION

TIM – in addition to the press release and the presentation of the 2024-2026 ‘Free to Run’ Industrial Plan released on Capital Market Day on 7 March – provides the following additional information.

The pro-forma Net Debt after the expected deleverage from the Netco transaction, amounting to approximately EUR 6.1 billion as of 31 December 2023, is expected to be approximately EUR 7.5 billion at the end of 2024.

This difference is mainly due to:

Ordinary operations: i.e. EBITDA AL net of investments, financial expenses, Net Workin Capital (NWC) performance, TIM Brasil minorities and the tax and other charges;

Extraordinary operations: i.e. impacts related to the Netco transaction such as separation costs, potential price adjustment impacts and additional items related to Net working Capital (see page 64 of the CMD 2024 presentation).

With regard to 2025-2026 cash flows, the following should be noted:

Net cash flow is expected to be around zero in 2025 and around EUR 0.5 billion in 2026;

These net cash flow levels, when normalized by the effects described in the tables below, lead to a value of around EUR 0.4 billion in 2025 and EUR 0.8 billion in 2026. The cash flow normalization factors are linked to extraordinary cash outflows at the working capital level mainly related to the effective severance of personnel subject to redundancy incentive initiatives already activated (see page 64 of the CMD presentation) and to the normalization of debt costs due to the impact of the expected improvement in credit worthiness (the rating), which will allow the company to implement a more efficient management of the liquidity margin, and the decrease in charges related to extraordinary items.

TIM therefore confirms the 2024-2026 guidance presented to the market. It should also be noted that potential upside to guidance could result from earn-outs related to the Netco transaction and the potential disposal of Sparkle, the process of which is still ongoing. Attached the tables summarizing what has been outlined