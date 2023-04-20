TIM * ASSEMBLEA AZIONISTI: « APPROVATO IL BILANCIO 2022, PERDITA NETTA PARI A 2,9 MILIARDI DI EURO COPERTA MEDIANTE PRELIEVO DA RISERVE »

16.00 - giovedì 20 aprile 2023

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

L’Assemblea ordinaria degli Azionisti di TIM si è svolta oggi, nel rispetto delle disposizioni di cui al Decreto Legge n. 18/2020 e successive modificazioni – ovvero senza la presenza fisica dei soci – con la partecipazione di circa il 53,40% del capitale ordinario della Società.

L’Assemblea ha approvato (con il 99,9% dei voti favorevoli) il bilancio al 31 dicembre 2022 di TIM S.p.A., che si è chiuso con una perdita netta pari a 2,9 miliardi di euro coperta mediante prelievo da riserve, e la conferma nella carica di Consiglieri di Giulio Gallazzi, con il 91,9% dei voti favorevoli (contrari 5,1%, astenuti 1,3%), e di Massimo Sarmi, con il 93,2% dei voti favorevoli (contrari 5,1%, astenuti 0,1%). Non è stato invece nominato il terzo Amministratore, non avendo le candidature proposte ottenuto le necessarie maggioranze.

Il mandato dei due Consiglieri nominati, analogamente a quello degli altri Amministratori in carica, avrà durata fino all’approvazione del bilancio al 31 dicembre 2023.

L’Assemblea ha altresì approvato (con il 53,2% dei voti favorevoli; contrari 1,1%, astenuti 45,7%) il Piano di incentivazione a breve termine (MBO) 2023, ma non anche la relazione sulla politica di remunerazione e sui compensi corrisposti, per entrambe le sezioni (sezione 2.1 dell’Ordine del Giorno con il 40,7% dei voti favorevoli, contrario il 13,5%, astenuti 45,7%; sezione 2.2 dell’Ordine del Giorno con il 29% dei voti favorevoli, contrari 25,2% e astenuti 45,7%).

Inoltre, non sono stati approvati:

il piano di incentivazione a lungo termine denominato Long Term Incentive Plan 2023-2025 (con il 42,5% dei voti favorevoli, contrari il 10,6%, astenuti il 46,8%);

l’autorizzazione all’acquisto di azioni ordinarie Telecom Italia al servizio del Piano di incentivazione a breve termine (MBO) 2023 e del Long Term Incentive Plan 2023-2025 (con il 40,8% dei voti favorevoli, contrari il 13,4%, astenuti il 45,7%).

Sui risultati ha influito significativamente l’elevato numero di astensioni.

Per le informazioni di maggiore dettaglio, si rinvia a quanto sarà comunicato nel resoconto sintetico delle votazioni, che sarà pubblicato nei termini previsti dalla normativa vigente.

********

PRESS RELEASE

TIM: SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING APPROVES THE 2022 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Giulio Gallazzi and Massimo Sarmi confirmed Board Directors

Milan, 20 April 2023

TIM Shareholders’ Meeting was held today, in compliance with the provisions set out in Law Decree no. 18/2020 and subsequent amendments – that is without shareholders being physically present – with the participation of 53.40% of the Company ordinary share capital.

The Shareholders’ Meeting approved (with 99.9% votes in favour) the financial statements as at 31 December 2022 of TIM S.p.A. which closed with a net loss of 2.9 billion euros covered by drawing on reserves, and confirmed as Board Directors Giulio Gallazzi, with 91.9% votes in favour (5.1% against, 1.3% abstaining), and Massimo Sarmi, with 93.2% votes in favour (5.1% against, 0.1% abstaining). However, the third Director was not appointed, as the proposed candidates did not obtain the necessary majorities.

The term of office of the two appointed Directors, like that of the other Directors in charge, will last until the approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2023.

The Shareholders’ Meeting also approved (with 53.2% votes in favour; 1.1% against, 45.7% abstaining) the short-term incentive Plan (MBO) for 2023, but not both sections of the report on the policy regarding remuneration and fees paid (section 2.1 of the Agenda with 40.7% votes in favour, 13.5% against, 45.7% abstaining; section 2.2 of the Agenda with 29% votes in favour, 25.2% against and 45.7% abstaining).

Moreover, the Shareholder’s Meeting did not approve:

the long term incentive plan called 2023-2025 Long Term Incentive Plan (with 42.5% votes in favour, 10.6% against and 46.8% abstaining);

the authorization of the purchase of Telecom Italia ordinary shares in order to serve the 2023 Short-term incentive Plan (MBO) and the 2023-2025 Long Term Incentive Plan (with 40.8% votes in favour, 13.4% against, 45.7% abstaining).

The results were significantly influenced by the high number of abstentions.

For more detailed information, please refer to what will be communicated in the summary report of the voting, which will be published within the deadlines provided by the regulations in force.