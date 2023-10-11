FITCH RATINGS * «THE REVISED PROJECTIONS IN ITALY’S (BBB/STABLE) RECENT ‘NADEF’ PLAN REPRESENT A SIGNIFICANT LOOSENING OF FISCAL POLICY RELATIVE TO PREVIOUS TARGETS «

Fitch Ratings-London/Frankfurt-11 October 2023: The revised projections in Italy’s (BBB/Stable) recent ‘NADEF’ plan represent a significant loosening of fiscal policy relative to previous targets, Fitch Ratings says. Our updated general government deficit forecasts of 5.2% of GDP in 2023 and 4.2% in 2024 are now close to the government’s new targets after our upward revisions of 0.8pp and 0.7pp since our sovereign rating review in May. Fitch projects a smaller fall in public debt/GDP than at the review, albeit the debt ratio is lower due to statistical revisions that boosted GDP in 2021-2022.

The government’s wider 2023 deficit target of 5.3% of GDP (from 4.5% in April’s Stability Programme) is driven by the cost of “Superbonus” tax breaks on residential investment exceeding expectations by 1.1% of GDP (taking the overall cost of the scheme since 2020 above 6% of GDP).

The wider 2024 NADEF target of 4.3% of GDP incorporates a net 0.7pp fiscal package, which is expected to include around 0.6pp from tax cuts, mainly on labour. Consolidation measures are fairly small; those outlined on a tax amnesty, spending cuts and a windfall bank tax are estimated to amount to just 0.3% of GDP in 2024. Deficit targets beyond next year have also been loosened, in 2026 by 0.4pp to 2.9% of GDP. Additional detail underpinning the forecasts in the NADEF – the Italian government’s update of its economic and fiscal plans – will become available during Italy’s budgetary process over the coming weeks.

The 2024-2026 deficit path is flattered by the accounting reclassification in March that records the costs of Superbonus tax credits in 2020-2022 in the year in which they are granted rather than used, and the recent decision to treat 2023 the same way. On a cash basis, costs in 2024-2026 will therefore be higher than implied by fiscal deficits, which explains Fitch’s incorporation of overall debt-increasing stock flow adjustments averaging 1.1% of GDP a year over this period. The NADEF projection of a gradual debt/GDP decline to 139.6% in 2026 also incorporates privatisation receipts totalling 1% of GDP, which we view as ambitious.

Fitch now forecasts general government debt/GDP to fall 1.3pp to 140.3% this year, less than the 2.2pp at our May review, reflecting the deficit revision. We then project debt stabilising to