FERRARI AUTO SPA – MARANELLO (MO) / ITALY: “ LEWIS HAMILTON ENTRERÀ A FAR PARTE DI SCUDERIA DI F1, DALLA STAGIONE 2025 “

20.28 - giovedì 1 febbraio 2024

LEWIS HAMILTON ENTRERÀ A FAR PARTE DI SCUDERIA FERRARI DALLA STAGIONE 2025

Maranello (Italia), 1° febbraio 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” o la “Società”) è lieta di annunciare che Lewis Hamilton entrerà a far parte del team Scuderia Ferrari dalla stagione 2025, con un contratto pluriennale.

LEWIS HAMILTON JOINS SCUDERIA FERRARI IN 2025

Maranello (Italy), February 1, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025, on a multi—year contract.