Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!
Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS

FERRARI AUTO SPA – MARANELLO (MO) / ITALY: “ LEWIS HAMILTON ENTRERÀ A FAR PARTE DI SCUDERIA DI F1, DALLA STAGIONE 2025 “

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
20.28 - giovedì 1 febbraio 2024

LEWIS HAMILTON ENTRERÀ A FAR PARTE DI SCUDERIA FERRARI DALLA STAGIONE 2025

Maranello (Italia), 1° febbraio 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” o la “Società”) è lieta di annunciare che Lewis Hamilton entrerà a far parte del team Scuderia Ferrari dalla stagione 2025, con un contratto pluriennale.

*

LEWIS HAMILTON JOINS SCUDERIA FERRARI IN 2025

Maranello (Italy), February 1, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025, on a multi—year contract.

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.