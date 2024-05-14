TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * REUTERS: «BLINKEN ARRIVES IN KIEV TO DISCUSS US AID TO UKRAINE»

09.24 - martedì 14 maggio 2024

LINK

Blinken arrives in Kiev to discuss US aid to Ukraine — Reuters. According to the report, US Secretary of State “hopes to send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment”.

WASHINGTON, May 14. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kiev on a visit, during which he expects to discuss issues of providing military assistance to Ukraine from Washington, Reuters reported citing a source.

According to the report, Blinken “hopes to send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment,” said a US official who briefed reporters traveling with Blinken on condition of anonymity.

“The Secretary’s mission here is really to talk about how our supplemental assistance is going to be executed in a fashion to help shore up their defenses (and) enable them to increasingly take back the initiative on the battlefield,” the official said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden ordered military aid in the amount of $400 mln to be sent to Kiev. In total, according to the Pentagon, since the beginning of Biden’s presidency, the United States has allocated more than $51.3 bln to Ukraine in security assistance, including more than $50.6 bln since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation.

*