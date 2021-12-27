FERRARI AUTO – MARANELLO (MO) / ITALY * MOSTRA “GT 2021 – A MEMORABLE YEAR”: « LA STAGIONE DI TRIONFI NEL GRAN TURISMO IN ESPOSIZIONE FINO AL 31 MARZO 2022 »

15:54 - 27/12/2021

Il Museo Ferrari di Maranello ospiterà fino al 31 marzo 2022 la mostra “GT 2021, a memorable year” che celebra l’anno più vincente della storia di Ferrari nelle competizioni GT. Una stagione che ha visto le Ferrari impegnate nei principali campionati distribuiti sul pianeta, al termine della quale l’albo d’oro del Cavallino Rampante si è arricchito di 23 titoli. Tra questi spiccano gli allori di Campione del Mondo piloti e Costruttori nel FIA World Endurance Championship con la 488 GTE e il successo nelle classi Pro e Pro-Am nel GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup con la 488 GT3 Evo 2020, in quella che è la serie più difficile per le vetture di classe GT3.

Il percorso realizzato per i visitatori proporrà una panoramica delle vittorie e dei titoli ottenuti dalla Casa del Cavallino Rampante attraverso immagini e filmati e offrirà la possibilità di vedere da vicino le 488 GTE di AF Corse che si sono imposte nel FIA World Endurance Championship. La numero 51, impegnata in classe LMGTE Pro con Alessandro Pier Guidi e James Calado, quest’anno si è imposta in tre occasioni, tra cui la 24 Ore di Le Mans, permettendo al duo italo-inglese di essere il primo equipaggio ad aggiudicarsi due titoli mondiali nella classe dall’istituzione del WEC. Per Ferrari, quello ottenuto al termine della Season 9 del WEC è il sesto alloro mondiale dopo quelli del 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 e 2017.

La numero 83, portata in gara da François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen e Alessio Rovera, si è aggiudicata quattro successi, inclusa la 24 Ore di Le Mans, dimostrandosi la vera mattatrice della classe LMGTE Am aggiudicandosi il FIA Endurance Trophy per i piloti e per i team, bissando il risultato dello scorso anno.

Durante la durata della mostra, all’interno della mostra dedicata alla storia della Scuderia, sarà anche esposta la Ferrari 330 P3 protagonista della leggendaria edizione della 24 Ore di Daytona del 1967, con l’arrivo in parata delle tre vetture di Maranello.

I Musei Ferrari, quello di Maranello e quello di Modena dedicata al fondatore Enzo Ferrari, chiudono il 2021 con grande positività. La riapertura dei Musei dopo i periodi di chiusura forzata rappresentano un forte segnale di ripresa del settore turistico che vede, in modo particolare, una grande crescita del pubblico italiano (+70%) che si dimostra sempre più vicino ai luoghi di interesse del nostro Paese.

*

FERRARI’S SEASON OF GT TRIUMPHS ON DISPLAY AT MARANELLO.

Maranello, 27 December 2021 – The Ferrari Museum in Maranello will host the “GT 2021, a memorable year” exhibition until 31 March 2022. It celebrates Ferrari’s most successful year in GT racing history, a season that saw Ferrari vehicles competing in the most important championships around the world. Ferrari’s list of achievements contained 23 more titles by the time it came to an end. These include the Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ World Championship titles in the FIA World Endurance Championship with the 488 GTE and success in the Pro and Pro-Am classes in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup with the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, in the toughest series for GT3-class cars.

The path for visitors will offer an overview of the victories and titles that Ferrari has won through images and films as well as the chance to see the AF Corse 488 GTEs that won the FIA World Endurance Championship up close. The number 51, with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado racing in the LMGTE Pro class, won three times this year, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, making the Italian-English duo the first crew to win two world titles in the class since the WEC was established. For Ferrari, the win at the end of the WEC’s 9th season is its sixth world title, following on from 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

The number 83, driven by François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen and Alessio Rovera, notched up four wins, among which the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and proved to be the real star performer in the LMGTE Am class, winning the FIA Endurance Trophy for both drivers and teams, a repeat of last year’s result. Within the display dedicated to the history of Scuderia Ferrari, the Ferrari 330 P3 at the centre of the legendary 1967 Daytona 24 Hours when three Ferraris crossed the finish line together will also be on show for the duration of the exhibition.

The Ferrari Museums, the one in Maranello and the one in Modena dedicated to founder Enzo Ferrari, end 2021 on a highly positive note. The reopening of the Mu