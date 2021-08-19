PRESIDENZA CONSIGLIO MINISTRI * AFGHANISTAN: « CONVERSAZIONE TELEFONICA DRAGHI-MACRON, FOCUS SU FENOMENO MIGRATORIO E TUTELA DIRITTI UMANI »

Nel quadro dei contatti internazionali in corso sulla crisi in Afghanistan, il Presidente del Consiglio Mario Draghi ha avuto stamattina una conversazione telefonica con il Presidente della Repubblica francese, Emmanuel Macron.

Nel corso del colloquio sono state discusse le diverse implicazioni della crisi afghana, comprese la gestione del fenomeno migratorio e la tutela dei diritti umani e delle libertà fondamentali nel Paese. Sono stati inoltre discussi gli indirizzi che potranno informare l’azione della Comunità internazionale nei diversi contesti, quali G7 e G20, a favore della stabilità dell’Afghanistan.

*

In the framework of the ongoing international contacts on the crisis in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Draghi had a phone conversation this morning with the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

During the call the two leaders discussed the different implications of the Afghan crisis, including the management of the migration flows and the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the Country. The two leaders also assessed the guidelines that could inspire the action of the International Community in the different contexts, such as G7 and G20, to support Afghanistan’s stability.