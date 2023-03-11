PALAZZO CHIGI * GESTIONE MIGRANTI: PREMIER MELONI, « OK LE PAROLE ALL’ITALIA DEL PRESIDENTE DEL CONSIGLIO EUROPEO CHARLES MICHEL » (TESTO INTEGRALE)

15.56 - sabato 11 marzo 2023

Palazzo Chigi esprime sentito apprezzamento per le parole rivolte all’Italia dal Presidente del Consiglio europeo, Charles Michel. Quanto affermato dal Presidente Michel è in piena sintonia con l’azione del governo italiano in Europa volta a una migliore gestione della migrazione e al contrasto del traffico di migranti.

Dopo la terribile tragedia di Cutro, l’impegno comune a una risposta europea adeguata al complesso fenomeno della migrazione rende ancora più improcrastinabile

l’ attuazione di quanto deciso al Consiglio europeo di febbraio. Come sottolineato dal Presidente Michel, occorre realizzare misure concrete di aumentata azione esterna, una cooperazione rafforzata in materia di rimpatri e riammissioni, il controllo delle frontiere esterne dell’UE e la lotta al traffico di esseri umani, utilizzando tutte le politiche e gli strumenti necessari da parte dell’Ue.

Per il governo italiano, la determinazione del Presidente Michel circa una rapida attuazione di quanto concordato al Consiglio europeo di febbraio rappresenta un ulteriore passo in avanti in vista del Consiglio europeo di marzo.

Testo della lettera del Presidente del Consiglio europeo, Charles Michel, al Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni:

Dear Giorgia,

Thank you for your letter of 28 February 2023.

The tragic shipwreck off the coast of Crotone is a strong reminder that we need to find real and workable solutions to bettermanage migration and to fight migrant smuggling.

At the European Council on 9 February, we affirmed our collective determination to develop a proper European response to the complex phenomenon of migration. We have agreed on a number of practical, concrete measures in the field of increased external action, enhanced cooperation on returns and readmission, control of EU external borders, fighting instrumentalisation, trafficking and smuggling of migrants. Among others, the use of all relevant EU policies, instruments and tools is foreseen, including opportunities for legal migration.

At the same time we made it clear that it is imperative for the co-legislators to continue the work on the Pact on Migration and Asylum, in line with the Joint Roadmap by the European Parliament and the rotating Presidencies of the Council, and in view of the adoption of the proposals before the end of the current legislative period.

The implementation of our February European Council conclusions is now key. We have no time to lose and that is why the Swedish Presidency of the Council and the Commission will inform us on the progress so far already when we meet next on 23 and 24 March. Swiftly implementing theagreed measures is a priority for all of us and I firmly count on Italy in this regard. By working together and acting decisively we must prevent that such terrible tragedies as the one off the coast of Calabria happen again.

Best regards,

Charles Michel