EUROSTAT * UE – AFFITTI BREVE TERMINE: « PRIMO SEMESTRE 2022, A QUOTA 199 MILIONI LE PRENOTAZIONI AIRBNB – BOOKING.COM – EXPEDIA GROUP – TRIPADVISOR (+ 138%) »

11.09 - martedì 04 ottobre 2022

During the first half of 2022, guests spent around 199 million nights in short-term rental accommodation booked via Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia Group or Tripadvisor in the EU, an increase of around 138% compared with the same period in 2021. With this value, platform tourism exceeded the levels recorded in the first half of 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic, when platforms reported around 193 million guest nights.

Durante la prima metà del 2022, gli ospiti hanno trascorso circa 199 milioni di notti in alloggi in affitto a breve termine prenotati tramite Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia Group o Tripadvisor nell’UE, con un aumento di circa il 138% rispetto allo stesso periodo del 2021. Con questo valore, il turismo delle piattaforme ha superato i livelli registrati nella prima metà del 2019, l’anno prima della pandemia di COVID-19, quando le piattaforme registravano circa 193 milioni di presenze.

