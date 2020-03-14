FERRARI AUTO * EMERGENZA CORONAVIRUS: « DECISA LA SOSPENSIONE DELLA PRODUZIONE DI MARANELLO E MODENA FINO AL 27 MARZO 2020 »

Ferrari decide la sospensione della produzione di Maranello e Modena fino al 27 marzo 2020.

Maranello, 14 marzo 2020 – Ferrari ha scelto di sospendere la produzione di Maranello e Modena con effetto immediato e fino al 27 marzo.

Tale misura è stata decisa dalla Società nell’interesse primario del benessere dei lavoratori e segue una serie di rigorose disposizioni già attuate a tutela della sicurezza dell’ambiente di lavoro, nel rispetto del Decreto del Governo Italiano dello scorso 11 marzo e dei precedenti. L’azienda, che fino ad ora ha proseguito l’attività operativa mettendo sempre al primo posto la salute dei lavoratori, ha riscontrato le prime serie difficoltà nella catena di fornitura che non permettono di assicurare la continuità produttiva.

Le attività aziendali non legate direttamente alla produzione continueranno regolarmente grazie alle soluzioni di lavoro agile (smart working).

Di pari passo con l’attività produttiva, anche la Gestione Sportiva ha sospeso le sue attività operative.

Louis Camilleri, CEO di Ferrari, ha commentato: “In un momento come questo, i miei ringraziamenti vanno prima di tutto alle persone della Ferrari, che con il loro straordinario impegno in questi ultimi giorni hanno dimostrato l’attaccamento e la passione che contraddistingue il nostro marchio. Assieme ai nostri fornitori, sono stati loro a garantire fino ad adesso la continuità aziendale. È proprio nel loro rispetto e per la tutela della loro serenità e di quella delle loro famiglie, che abbiamo preso questa decisione. Ferrari ha a cuore naturalmente anche i propri clienti e i propri fan, e per loro ci faremo trovare pronti a una grande ripartenza”.

*

Ferrari NV announces the suspension of production in Maranello and Modena until 27 March 2020

Maranello, 14 March 2020 – Ferrari NV has decided to suspend production in Maranello and Modena with immediate effect and until 27 March.

The decision has been taken by the Company for its employees’ well-being and follows a number of rigorous preventive measures already implemented by the Company to guarantee the highest health standards in light of the Italian Government’s decree on COVID-19 issued on March 11, as well as previous decrees. The Company, that had ensured continued production so far whilst placing employees’ wellbeing as its main priority, is now experiencing the first serious supply chain issues, which no longer allow for continued production.

All non manufacturing related activity will continue on a regular basis, leveraging the opportunities provided by smart working.

Scuderia Ferrari, in line with manufacturing, has also suspended its operational activities.

“At a time like this,” commented Ferrari’s CEO, Louis Camilleri, “my gratitude goes first and foremost to Ferrari’s women and men who, with their tremendous commitment over the past few days, have demonstrated the passion and dedication that defines our marque. Together with our suppliers, they have ensured the Company’s production. And it is out of our respect for them, for their peace of mind and those of their families that we have decided on this course of action. Camilleri added “Our clients and fans are also top of mind for us at this time, as we prepare for a strong restart.”