STATO-REGIONI: LE RISORSE POST COVID ALL'AUTONOMIA - CHICO FORTI

Intervista a Roberto Paccher

- Presidente del Consiglio regionale Trentino Alto Adige -

	FCA ANNUNCIA IL REGOLAMENTO DEL PRESTITO OBBLIGAZIONARIO * FCA ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF ITS MULTI-TRANCHE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES				








FCA annuncia il regolamento del prestito obbligazionario. In data odierna è avvenuto il regolamento dell’emissione obbligazionaria denominata in Euro annunciata lo scorso 30 giugno 2020 ed avente le seguenti caratteristiche: (1) €1.250 milioni con cedola del 3,375% di titoli di debito senior con scadenza luglio 2023 (2) €1.250 milioni con cedola del 3,875% di titoli di debito senior con scadenza gennaio 2026 e (3) €1.000 milioni con cedola del 4,50% di titoli senior con scadenza luglio 2028, ciascuna ad un prezzo di emissione pari al 100% del relativo importo capitale.


I titoli, che sono stati emessi da FCA nell’ambito del proprio programma di Euro Medium Term Notes, hanno ottenuto l’assegnazione di un rating pari a Ba2 da Moody’s Investors Service, BB+ da Standard & Poor’s, BBB- da Fitch e BBB(Low) da DBRS. I titoli sono stati ammessi alla quotazione presso la Borsa irlandese.


Londra, 7 luglio 2020




FCA announces the closing of its multi-tranche offering of senior notes. The offering denominated in Euro announced on 30 June 2020 was settled today and consists of Notes with the following characteristics: (1) €1,250 million in principal amount of 3.375% Senior Notes due July 2023, (2) €1,250 million in principal amount of 3.875% Senior Notes due January 2026, and (3) €1,000 million in principal amount of 4.50% Senior Notes due July 2028, each at an issue price of 100% of the applicable principal amount.


The Notes, which were issued by FCA under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme, have been rated Ba2 by Moody’s Investors Service, BB+ by Standard & Poor’s, BBB- by Fitch and BBB(Low) by DBRS. The Notes have been admitted to listing on the Irish Stock Exchange.


London, 7 July 2020