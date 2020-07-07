FCA ANNUNCIA IL REGOLAMENTO DEL PRESTITO OBBLIGAZIONARIO * FCA ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF ITS MULTI-TRANCHE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES
FCA annuncia il regolamento del prestito obbligazionario. In data odierna è avvenuto il regolamento dell’emissione obbligazionaria denominata in Euro annunciata lo scorso 30 giugno 2020 ed avente le seguenti caratteristiche: (1) €1.250 milioni con cedola del 3,375% di titoli di debito senior con scadenza luglio 2023 (2) €1.250 milioni con cedola del 3,875% di titoli di debito senior con scadenza gennaio 2026 e (3) €1.000 milioni con cedola del 4,50% di titoli senior con scadenza luglio 2028, ciascuna ad un prezzo di emissione pari al 100% del relativo importo capitale.
I titoli, che sono stati emessi da FCA nell’ambito del proprio programma di Euro Medium Term Notes, hanno ottenuto l’assegnazione di un rating pari a Ba2 da Moody’s Investors Service, BB+ da Standard & Poor’s, BBB- da Fitch e BBB(Low) da DBRS. I titoli sono stati ammessi alla quotazione presso la Borsa irlandese.
Londra, 7 luglio 2020
FCA announces the closing of its multi-tranche offering of senior notes. The offering denominated in Euro announced on 30 June 2020 was settled today and consists of Notes with the following characteristics: (1) €1,250 million in principal amount of 3.375% Senior Notes due July 2023, (2) €1,250 million in principal amount of 3.875% Senior Notes due January 2026, and (3) €1,000 million in principal amount of 4.50% Senior Notes due July 2028, each at an issue price of 100% of the applicable principal amount.
The Notes, which were issued by FCA under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme, have been rated Ba2 by Moody’s Investors Service, BB+ by Standard & Poor’s, BBB- by Fitch and BBB(Low) by DBRS. The Notes have been admitted to listing on the Irish Stock Exchange.
London, 7 July 2020