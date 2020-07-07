FCA ANNUNCIA IL REGOLAMENTO DEL PRESTITO OBBLIGAZIONARIO * FCA ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF ITS MULTI-TRANCHE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

FCA announces the closing of its multi-tranche offering of senior notes. The offering denominated in Euro announced on 30 June 2020 was settled today and consists of Notes with the following characteristics: (1) €1,250 million in principal amount of 3.375% Senior Notes due July 2023, (2) €1,250 million in principal amount of 3.875% Senior Notes due January 2026, and (3) €1,000 million in principal amount of 4.50% Senior Notes due July 2028, each at an issue price of 100% of the applicable principal amount.

The Notes, which were issued by FCA under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme, have been rated Ba2 by Moody’s Investors Service, BB+ by Standard & Poor’s, BBB- by Fitch and BBB(Low) by DBRS. The Notes have been admitted to listing on the Irish Stock Exchange.

London, 7 July 2020