MEDIOBANCA * PARTNERSHIP: « APPROVATO ALL’UNANIMITÀ L’AMMISSIONE ALL’ACCORDO DI VALSABBIA INVESTIMENTI SPA »

13.26 - giovedì 22 febbraio 2024

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

Accordo di Consultazione tra soci Mediobanca. L’Assemblea dei Partecipanti, riunitasi oggi 22 febbraio sotto la presidenza di Angelo Casò, ha esaminato l’andamento del primo semestre e approvato all’unanimità l’ammissione all’Accordo di Valsabbia Investimenti S.p.A. (Famiglie Brunori, Cerqui e Oliva – primario gruppo attivo nel settore siderurgico) titolare di n.1,2 milioni di azioni Mediobanca (0,14% del capitale sociale) e di PLT Holding Srl (Famiglia Tortora – primario gruppo attivo nel settore delle energie rinnovabili), che ha acquistato sul mercato dei blocchi n. 4 milioni di azioni (0,47%).

Ha altresì preso atto della cessione sul mercato dei blocchi da parte del gruppo Angelini delle n. 4 milioni di azioni (0,47%) già facenti parte dell’Accordo.

Per effetto di quanto sopra la percentuale rappresentata dall’Accordo sale dal 10,84% al 10,98% del capitale sociale.

*

Consultation Agreement between Mediobanca Shareholders. At a general meeting held today, on 22 February 2024, with Angelo Casò in the chair, the Parties to the Agreement reviewed the Bank’s performance in the first six months of FY 2023-24, and unanimously approved the admission of the following new Parties to the Agreement: Valsabbia Investimenti S.p.A. (Brunori, Cerqui and Oliva families, a leading group operating in the iron and steel sector), owner of 1.2 million shares in Mediobanca (or 0.14% of the company’s share capital); and PLT Holding Srl (Tortora family, a leading group operating in the renewable energy sector), which has acquired 4 million Mediobanca shares (equal to 0.47% of the company’s share capital) on the block trade market.

The Parties to the Agreement also acknowledged the sale by the Angelini group of 4 million shares (0.47% of the company’s share capital) on the block trade market that were previously included in the Agreement.

As an effect of the above, the aggregate percentage of the company’s share capital represented by the Agreement rises from 10.84% to 10.98%.