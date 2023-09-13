EUROSTAT * « IN JULY 2023 THE SEASONALLY ADJUSTED INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION DECREASED BY 1.1%, ITALY AT -2,1% »

11.11 - mercoledì 13 settembre 2023

July 2023 compared with June 2023 Industrial production down by 1.1% in both the euro area and the EU. Down by 2.2% in the euro area and by 2.4% in the EU compared with July 2022. In July 2023, the seasonally adjusted industrial production decreased by 1.1% in both the euro area and the EU, compared with June 2023, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In June 2023, industrial production increased by 0.4% in both the euro area and the EU.

In July 2023 compared with July 2022, industrial production decreased by 2.2% in the euro area and by 2.4% in the EU.

Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State

In the euro area in July 2023, compared with June 2023, production of capital goods fell by 2.7% and durable consumer goods by 2.2%, while production of intermediate goods grew by 0.2%, non-durable consumer goods by 0.4% and energy by 1.6%.

In the EU, production of capital goods fell by 2.4%, durable consumer goods by 1.9% and non-durable consumer goods by 0.8%, while production of intermediate goods grew by 0.1% and energy by 1.5%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases were registered in Denmark ( 9.1%), Ireland (-6.6%) and Lithuania (-4.4%). The highest increases were observed in Sweden (+5.1%), Malta (+3.4%) and Hungary (+2.9%).

Annual comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State

In the euro area in July 2023, compared with July 2022, production of durable consumer goods fell by 6.7%, energy by 5.7%, intermediate goods by 5.0% and non-durable consumer goods by 0.6%, while production of capital goods rose by 0.4%.

In the EU, production of energy fell by 7.4%, durable consumer goods by 7.3% and intermediate goods by 5.5%, while production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.5% and capital goods by 1.0%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the largest annual decreases were registered in Bulgaria ( 11.5%), Estonia (-9.5%) and Latvia (-8.6%). Increases were observed in Denmark (+5.7%), France (+2.8%) and Malta (+2.3%).

Geographical information

The euro area (EA20) includes Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

The European Union (EU27) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden.

Cyprus has a derogation with respect to Regulation (EU) 2019/2152 to have a longer deadline until the end of 2023.

Methods and definitions

The index of industrial production measures the evolution of the volume of production for industry excluding construction, based on data adjusted for calendar and seasonal effects.

Seasonally adjusted euro area and EU series are calculated by aggregating the seasonally adjusted national data.

Total industry covers NACE rev.2 sections B to D. Missing observations from Member States for recent months are estimated for the calculation of the euro area and the EU aggregates.

Revisions and timetable

Compared with data issued in the News Release 92/2023 of 16 August 2023, the monthly percentage change for June 2023 has been revised from +0.5% to +0.4% in the euro area and remained unchanged at +0.4% in the EU. The annual percentage change has been revised from -1.2% to -1.1% in both the euro area and the EU.