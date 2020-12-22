UNITN * PETIZIONE PER PATRICK GEORGE ZAKI: « LA LETTERA INVIATA DALLA CRUI AL PRESIDENTE EGIZIANO ABDEL FATTAH AL-SISI PER CHIEDERE LA SCARCERAZIONE DELLO STUDENTE »

L’Ateneo di Trento era già sceso in campo lo scorso febbraio per Patrick George Zaki, lo studente dell’Università di Bologna arrestato quasi un anno fa e tuttora incarcerato in Egitto.

Ora lancia un nuovo appello. L’Università di Trento, infatti, appoggia e sostiene, insieme a Scholars at Risk Italia, la richiesta inviata dalla Conferenza dei rettori delle università italiane (Crui) alle autorità egiziane, e in particolare al presidente Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, per la scarcerazione dello studente Patrick George Zaki e perché gli sia concesso «il permesso di aspettare il processo a casa con la sua famiglia, dove potrebbe anche riprendersi dalle sofferenze fisiche dopo molti mesi di detenzione».

L’appello della Crui, con una lettera del presidente della Conferenza Ferruccio Resta, rilancia la petizione di Amnesty International e della rete Scholars at Risk (Sar). La Conferenza dei rettori è «seriamente preoccupata per la decisione adottata dal tribunale egiziano il 7 dicembre 2020 di prolungare la custodia cautelare di altri 45 giorni e sente un forte senso di responsabilità nei confronti degli studenti che portano avanti i loro progetti di ricerca con entusiasmo e impegno», si legge nel testo.

La lettera della Crui sottolinea inoltre che Zaki «soffre di asma ed è particolarmente a rischio in caso di esposizione al Covid-19 nel carcere di Tora» e spiega che, nella lettera del 12 dicembre 2020 alla sua famiglia, il giovane «diceva di avere gravi dolori alla schiena e che la sua salute mentale stava peggiorando».

Maggiori informazioni:

Contatto: Ester Gallo, professoressa dell’Università di Trento delegata alla Solidarietà accademica ed internazionale:

Di seguito, e in allegato, la lettera inviata ieri dalla Crui al presidente egiziano Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Subject: Petition in support of Mr. Patrick George Zaki

*

Your Excellency,

I am writing on behalf of the Conference of Italian University Rectors (CRUI), to express grave concern for Patrick George Zaki, a postgraduate student at the University of Bologna who was arrested on February 7, 2020, and afterwards allegedly subjected to torture, in apparent retaliation for his activity as a researcher.

Mr. Zaki is a twenty-eight year old Egyptian student who came to Italy in August 2019, to pursue a master’s degree on Gender Studies at the University of Bologna. Moreover, he is a researcher for the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), an organization based in Cairo committed to defending Human Rights. CRUI is gravely concerned about the decision taken by the Egyptian Court on the 7th December 2020 to extend the pre-trial detention for another 45 days, and deeply feels its responsibility towards students who pursue their research projects with enthusiasm and commitment.

We understand from Scholars at Risk and Amnesty International that the health situation of Mr. Zaki is seriously compromised by the harsh conditions in which he is currently detained while awaiting for trial. Mr. Zaki suffers from asthma, and he is at particular risk if exposed to COVID-19 in the Tora Prison. In a December 12, 2020, letter to his family, Mr. Zaki expressed that he has serious backpain and his mental health is deteriorating. We would therefore like to appeal to your clemency on this serious matter, and more broadly to the humanitarian concern that we all share in this health-emergency situation. CRUI respectfully urge you to grant Mr. Zaki the permission to wait for his trial at home with his family, where he could also recover from the physical suffering after many months of detention. We appreciate your attention to this important matter and we trust your understanding and sympathy for the dispassionate motives that guide us all.

Sincerely,

*

Prof. Ferruccio Resta