TIM * PARTNERSHIP: « IL CDA ESAMINA L’OFFERTA DI “KKR”, È APPREZZATA MA DA MIGLIORARE »

TIM: CDA ESAMINA L’OFFERTA DI KKR, APPREZZATA MA DA MIGLIORARE

Il Consiglio di Amministrazione di TIM si è riunito oggi, sotto la presidenza di Salvatore Rossi, per esaminare l’offerta non vincolante presentata da KKR in data 1 febbraio 2023 (la “NBO”) per l’acquisto di una partecipazione in una costituenda società cui farebbe sostanzialmente capo il perimetro gestionale e infrastrutturale della rete fissa, inclusi gli asset e le attività di FiberCop, nonché la partecipazione in Sparkle (cd. “NetCo”).

Com’è noto, il Consiglio di Amministrazione è impegnato a perseguire gli obiettivi strategici definiti in occasione del Consiglio di Amministrazione del 6 luglio 2022 ed enunciati in occasione del Capital Market Day del 7 luglio 2022. In tale quadro, ha esaminato il contenuto della NBO, nonché della lettera di proroga pervenuta in data 21 febbraio 2023, anche con l’ausilio delle analisi e degli approfondimenti svolti dal management con il supporto degli advisor.

Alla luce delle informazioni ricevute, il Consiglio ha molto apprezzato l’interesse espresso nella suddetta NBO, pur considerando che la stessa non riflette pienamente il valore dell’asset e le aspettative di TIM, anche in termini di sostenibilità della società risultante dall’operazione ivi contemplata. Pertanto, per favorire l’allineamento delle condizioni dell’operazione proposta rispetto al quadro strategico rilevante per TIM, il Consiglio ha deliberato di mettere a disposizione di KKR – non in esclusiva – alcuni specifici elementi informativi e di richiedere le ulteriori indicazioni necessarie per comprendere a pieno gli assunti e gli economics della proposta.

Quanto sopra, con l’obiettivo di ricevere un’offerta migliorativa, in esito ai suddetti scambi informativi ed entro il termine del 31 marzo 2023.

TIM: BOARD EXAMINED KKR’S OFFER, APPRECIATED BUT IMPROVEMENT NEEDED

TIM’s Board of Directors met today, under the chairmanship of Salvatore Rossi, to examine the non-binding offer submitted by KKR on 1 February 2023 (the “NBO”) for the purchase of a stake in a company to be set up, which would essentially match with the fixed-line network management and infrastructure perimeter, including FiberCop’s assets and activities, as well as the stake in Sparkle (known as “NetCo”).

As is well known, the Board of Directors is committed to pursuing the strategic objectives defined at the Board of Directors’ meeting of 6 July 2022 and enunciated at the Capital Market Day of 7 July 2022. In this framework, the Board, supported by the analyses and in-depth studies carried out by management with the support of the advisors, examined the content of the NBO, as well as the letter of extension received on 21 February 2023.

In consideration of the information received, the Board highly appreciated the interest expressed in the aforementioned NBO, while considering that it does not wholly reflect the value of the asset and TIM’s expectations, also in terms of the sustainability of the company resulting from the transaction contemplated thereby. Consequently, in order to facilitate the alignment of the terms of the proposed transaction with the strategic framework relevant to TIM, the Board has resolved to make available to KKR – on a non-exclusive basis – certain specific information and to request the further indications necessary to fully understand the assumptions and economics of the proposal.

All of the above, with the objective of receiving an improved offer, as a result of the above-mentioned information exchanges and within the deadline of 31 March 2023.