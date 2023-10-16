TIM * KKR: « RICEVUTA L’OFFERTA VINCOLANTE SU NETCO, PER LA RETE FISSA (INCLUSA FIBERCOP) »

09.11 - lunedì 16 ottobre 2023

TIM comunica di aver ricevuto da Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (“KKR”) in data odierna l’offerta vincolante su NetCo, relativa alle attività di rete fissa di TIM, inclusa FiberCop.

Con riferimento alla partecipazione detenuta da TIM in Sparkle, KKR ha formulato una nuova offerta non vincolante, in attesa di procedere alla trasmissione di un’offerta vincolante entro 4/8 settimane, al termine delle attività di due diligence in corso, richiedendo un periodo di esclusiva fino al prossimo 20 dicembre.

L’offerta su NetCo scade l’8 novembre p.v., ferma restando la possibilità di discutere i termini di ulteriori estensioni sino al prossimo 20 dicembre.

Non appena completata l’analisi, l’offerta vincolante verrà portata senza indugio all’esame del Consiglio di Amministrazione.

TIM: BINDING OFFER ON NETCO RECEIVED FROM KKR

Rome, 16 October 2023

TIM announces that it has received today from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (“KKR”) the binding offer on NetCo, relating to TIM’s fixed network business, including FiberCop.

Regarding TIM’s stake in Sparkle, KKR has formulated a new non-binding offer, pending the transmission of a binding offer within 4/8 weeks, at the end of the ongoing due diligence activities, and requesting an exclusivity period until next 20 December.

The offer on NetCo expires on 8 November, subject to the possibility of discussing the terms of further extensions until next 20 December.

As soon as the analysis will be finalised, the binding offer will be brought to the Board of Directors’ consideration without delay.