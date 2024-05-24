Popular tags: featured 20
TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * PUTIN: «NO UNRESOLVED ISSUES BETWEEN RUSSIA, BELARUS»

18.16 - venerdì 24 maggio 2024

No unresolved issues between Russia, Belarus — Putin. The Russian leader added that if necessary, some things would be agreed on during the current negotiations.

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. There are no unresolved issues between Moscow and Minsk, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

“My colleagues and I held a meeting yesterday before coming here and I heard a report on certain areas of development. In my view, there are basically no unresolved issues, which is what I get from reports,” Putin pointed out.

Putin arrived in Minsk on Thursday night. He held a brief meeting with the Belarusian president at the airport, where security issues were discussed. Friday is the main day of the visit; the parties are expected to address economic cooperation.

© Valery Sharifulin/POOL/TASS
