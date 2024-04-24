TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * « BIDEN TO SIGN UKRAINE AID BILL ON APRIL 24 ACCORDING TO A STATEMENT RELEASED BY THE WHITE HOUSE, THE US PLANS TO RESUME WEAPONS SUPPLIES TO KIEV THIS WEEK »

08.59 - mercoledì 24 aprile 2024

LINK

Biden to sign Ukraine aid bill on April 24. According to a statement released by the White House, the US plans to resume weapons supplies to Kiev this week.

US President Joe Biden will sign the Congress-approved Ukraine aid bill on April 24 in order to resume weapons supplies to Kiev this week, according to a statement released by the White House.

“I will sign this bill into law and address the American people as soon as it reaches my desk tomorrow so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week,” Biden said in his statement.

The US Congress House of Representatives passed a package of bills on military aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on April 20. The documents have also been approved by the Senate.

The bills, which total some $95 bln, include about $61 bln to help Ukraine and $26 bln to support Israel, as well as funds to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians in conflict zones, particularly in the Gaza Strip. The documents also allow the US administration to confiscate frozen Russian assets, and introduce additional sanctions against China. The package also imposes sanctions on Russian and Iranian officials and further restricts the export of US technologies used for the production of Iranian drones; in addition, the package includes a potential ban on TikTok in the US.

Reuters reported that Washington would send $1 bln worth of military aid to Kiev once Biden signs the bills.

*

© Yuri Mikhailenko/TASS