STELLANTIS * APPOINTMENTS: « PIETRO GORLIER IS APPOINTED STELLANTIS CHIEF PARTS AND SERVICES OFFICER »
Pietro GORLIER is in charge of the Stellantis Parts and Services business worldwide.
Most recently, he was Chief Operating Officer, Europe, Middle East, Africa Region of former FCA Group and Global Head of Parts & Service (MOPAR).
Pietro GORLIER took the EMEA leadership role in 2018 and was appointed to the former FCA Global Parts & Service CEO role in 2009. In addition to this, he served as CEO of Magneti Marelli and Head of Network Development, in- house dealerships, and the Customer Service organizations at FCA Italy S.p.A. and CNH Global.
In the Parts & Service role, he shares responsibility with the brands for parts and services growth, delivery and customer support.
