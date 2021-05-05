FERRARI AUTO * RANDSTAD EMPLOYER BRAND 2021: « SIAMO STATI PREMIATI COME SOCIETÀ PIÙ AMBITA DAI LAVORATORI ITALIANI »

Ferrari è il datore di lavoro più ambito in Italia. Lo ha stabilito la ricerca del Randstad Employer Brand 2021, un’approfondita indagine globale sull’employer branding. Secondo il sondaggio, il 74,3% di italiani sogna di lavorare nella Casa di Maranello, che si posiziona al primo posto fra le società italiane più attrattive per cinque aspetti: equilibrio fra vita privata e lavorativa, atmosfera di lavoro piacevole, retribuzione & benefits, sicurezza del posto di lavoro e reputazione del brand.

“Questo premio conferma la vicinanza degli italiani a Ferrari e riconosce il nostro impegno per un ambiente di lavoro dove ciascuno possa esprimere la sua passione, creatività e talento – ha commentato Michele Antoniazzi, Chief Human Resources di Ferrari – Formazione, inclusione e benessere sono i temi su cui attualmente siamo più focalizzati, oltre a quelli emersi nella ricerca. Ne sono esempi recenti il programma “Back on Track”, che ha consentito di far ripartire in sicurezza l’attività produttiva nel difficile contesto della pandemia, la certificazione della parità salariale fra donne e uomini ottenuta lo scorso anno e le crescenti opportunità formative per le nostre persone”.

La ricerca del Randstad Employer Brand 2021 è condotta da Randstad su oltre 190.000 persone in 34 Paesi del mondo, con quasi 6.500 aziende analizzate in modo indipendente per misurarne il livello di attrattività come datori di lavoro. In Italia sono state intervistate 6.581 persone di età compresa tra 18 e 65 anni.

*

FERRARI NAMED MOST ATTRACTIVE COMPANY TO ITALIAN WORKERS IN RANDSTAD EMPLOYER BRAND 2021

Ferrari is the most attractive employer in Italy. These are the findings from Randstad Employer Brand Research 2021, an in-depth global employer branding survey. According to the research, 74.3% of Italians dream of working for Ferrari, which takes first place among the most attractive Italian companies from five perspectives: work-life balance, positive work environment, pay & benefits, job security and brand reputation.

“This award confirms how close Italians feel to Ferrari and recognises our commitment to a work environment where everyone can express their passion, creativity and talent,” commented Michele Antoniazzi, Ferrari’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “Training, inclusion and well-being are the issues that we’re most focused on currently, in addition to those which emerged from the research. Recent examples are the ‘Back on Track’ programme, which has allowed us to safely restart production in the difficult context of the pandemic, the certification of equal pay for men and women achieved last year, and the increasing training opportunities for our people.”

Randstad Employer Brand Research 2021 was conducted by Randstad on more than 190,000 people in 34 countries around the world, with nearly 6,500 companies independently analysed to measure their level of attractiveness as employers. In Italy, 6,581 people aged between 18 and 65 were interviewed.