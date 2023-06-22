TIM * RETE FISSA: « CONCLUSO L’ESAME DELLE OFFERTE NON VINCOLANTI PER NETCO, CONCESSO UN PERIODO DI ESCLUSIVA A KKR »

18.14 - giovedì 22 giugno 2023

TIM: CONCLUSO L’ESAME DELLE OFFERTE NON VINCOLANTI PER NETCO, CONCESSO UN PERIODO DI ESCLUSIVA A KKR

Mandato all’Amministratore Delegato per avviare la negoziazione, offerta vincolante da presentare nel più breve tempo possibile e comunque non oltre il 30 settembre. Il Consiglio di Amministrazione di TIM, riunitosi oggi sotto la presidenza di Salvatore Rossi, ha esaminato le offerte finali non vincolanti ricevute all’esito del processo competitivo avviato con riferimento alla valorizzazione delle attività relative alla rete fissa di TIM – incluse FiberCop e Sparkle – di cui è prevista la concentrazione in una società di prossima costituzione (“NetCo”). Ad esito di un ampio e approfondito dibattito, condotto con l’assistenza di primari advisor finanziari (Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario e Vitale & Co) e alla luce dell’istruttoria svolta dal Comitato Parti Correlate (a sua volta assistito da LionTree e Equita in qualità di advisor indipendenti), il Consiglio di Amministrazione di TIM ha ritenuto che l’offerta presentata da Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (“KKR”) sia risultata preferibile in termini di eseguibilità e relativa tempistica, nonché superiore rispetto all’offerta concorrente presentata dal consorzio formato da CDP Equity e Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited.

Alla luce di quanto precede, il Consiglio all’unanimità ha dato mandato all’Amministratore Delegato di avviare, in esclusiva, una negoziazione migliorativa con KKR, finalizzata a ottenere la presentazione – nel più breve tempo possibile compatibilmente con la complessità dell’operazione e comunque entro il 30 settembre p.v. – di un’offerta conclusiva e vincolante secondo i migliori termini e condizioni, nonché di convenire il perimetro, le modalità e i tempi per l’esecuzione dell’attività di due diligence confirmatoria richiamata nella stessa offerta di KKR.

Si ricorda che l’eventuale operazione avente ad oggetto la dismissione di NetCo resta soggetta all’ottenimento – fra l’altro – delle autorizzazioni di legge, incluse quelle afferenti il processo di Golden Power e quelle Antitrust.

Il Consiglio di Amministrazione intende, infine, esprimere il proprio apprezzamento al consorzio formato da CDP Equity e Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited per l’interesse mostrato e la fattiva partecipazione al processo competitivo.

TIM: EXAMINATION OF NON-BINDING OFFERS FOR NETCO FINALISED, EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD TO KKR GRANTED

Mandate to the CEO to enter into negotiations, binding offer to be submitted as soon as possible and in any case by 30 September

Rome, 22 June 2023

TIM’s Board of Directors, which met today under the chairmanship of Salvatore Rossi, examined the final non-binding offers received at the end of the competitive process launched with reference to the valorisation of TIM’s fixed-line network assets – including FiberCop and Sparkle – which are to be merged into a soon-to-be established company (“NetCo”). After extensive and in-depth discussions, conducted with the assistance of leading financial advisors (Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario and Vitale & Co.) and in light of the preliminary assessment carried out by the Related Parties Committee (which in turn was assisted by LionTree and Equita as independent advisors), TIM’s Board of Directors deemed that the offer submitted by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (“KKR”) is preferable in terms of executability and timing, and higher than the competing offer submitted by the consortium formed by CDP Equity and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited.

In light of the foregoing, the Board unanimously mandated the Chief Executive Officer to initiate, on an exclusive basis, an ameliorative negotiation with KKR, aimed at obtaining the presentation – as soon as possible, compatibly with the complexity of the transaction, and in any case by 30 September – of a conclusive and binding offer according to the best terms and conditions, as well as to agree on the perimeter, methods and timing for the execution of the confirmatory due diligence referred to in KKR’s offer.

It should be recalled that any transaction involving the divestment of NetCo remains subject to obtaining – inter alia – legal authorisations, including those pertaining to the Golden Power process and Antitrust authorisations.

The Board of Directors also intends to express its appreciation to the consortium formed by CDP Equity and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited for the interest shown and the active participation in the competitive process.