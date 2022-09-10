FERRARI AUTO SPA – MARANELLO (ITALY) * DICHIARAZIONI DI JOHN ELKANN: « DA “LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT” / “MONZA, FESTA PER L’ITALIA E IL MOTORSPORT ” »

07.48 - sabato 10 settembre 2022

Di seguito degli estratti – in italiano e in inglese – dell’intervista di John Elkann, Presidente di Ferrari, pubblicata oggi sulla Gazzetta dello Sport e firmata dal Vice Direttore Pier Bergonzi.

Monza, festa per l’Italia e il motorsport

Questo weekend di Monza è soprattutto un momento di festa. Per l’Italia e per lo sport dei motori. Tanto è vero che anche il Presidente della Repubblica sarà con noi domani. Siamo orgogliosi del primato dei nostri straordinari marchi italiani: nell’albo d’oro del Gp di Monza, troviamo 19 vittorie della Ferrari, 8 dell’Alfa Romeo, 2 della Fiat e 2 della Maserati.

Con lavoro di squadra, siamo competitivi: 4 vittorie e progressi nei pit stop

Quest’anno siamo competitivi, come avevo previsto due anni fa. E siamo stati capaci di trasformare questa competitività in vittorie. Siamo finalmente tornati per 4 volte sul gradino più alto. E dietro ai successi c’è un grande lavoro di squadra. Nello sport professionistico sono i dettagli a fare la differenza. Nel 2020 il 48% dei nostri pit stop era sotto i 3” per una media di 2”75. Nei primi 15 gran premi di quest’anno il 70% è sotto i 3” e la media è 2”6.

Fiducia e riconoscenza per Binotto e il team, ma bisogna maturare, ancora troppi errori

Grande fiducia e riconoscenza per il lavoro svolto da Mattia Binotto e da tutti i nostri ingegneri. Ma non c’è dubbio che il lavoro a Maranello, ai box, al muretto e al volante ha bisogno di maturare. Dobbiamo continuare a crescere e questo vale per i meccanici, per gli ingegneri, per piloti, e ovviamente per tutta la dirigenza, incluso il Team Principal. Lo abbiamo visto sull’affidabilità, sulla guida, sulla strategia… Ci sono ancora troppi errori. […] Aver dato fiducia a Binotto e alla sua squadra sia stata la scelta giusta e ha pagato. Grazie a loro siamo tornati competitivi e vincenti. Ma non sono soddisfatto perché penso che si possa sempre far meglio.

Fiducioso Ferrari vincerà campionato piloti e costruttori di qui al 2026 con la coppia di piloti più forte della F1

Noi abbiamo puntato ad essere anzitutto competitivi. Se non sei competitivo non hai margini, mentre sull’affidabilità si può lavorare. Per questo sono fiducioso che di qui al 2026 la Ferrari tornerà a vincere un mondiale costruttori e un mondiale piloti. E Charles Leclerc è in pole position. Abbiamo la fortuna di avere al volante due grandi piloti, probabilmente la coppia più forte della Formula Uno.

Juventus: convinto che possa tornare a vincere il campionato

Più che fiducioso, sono convinto (che la Juve torni a vincere): la Juve sta attraversando un nuovo ciclo come è molte volte successo nella storia ormai centenaria che lega la mia famiglia alla maglia bianconera. La squadra è cambiata tantissimo, ma alla guida c’è un allenatore come Allegri che conosce bene il club e lo spirito di tenacia e concretezza che lo caratterizza. Dispiace non poter ancora veder la Juve girare con tutti cavalli e la potenza che avrebbe a disposizione senza gli infortuni.

Sport professionistico: intermediari, organizzatori e regolatori motivati da soldi e potere; mettere al centro i tifosi, gli atleti e le squadre

Sono preoccupato per quello che c’è intorno al calcio e allo sport professionistico in generale. Al centro del sistema dovrebbero esserci i tifosi, gli atleti, e le squadre. C’è invece una deriva pericolosa che avvantaggia intermediari, organizzatori e regolatori che stanno mettendo in difficoltà il mondo dello sport perché sono motivati esclusivamente dai soldi e dal potere… Ho fiducia nel lavoro che sta portando avanti mio cugino Andrea Agnelli per dare un futuro al calcio con impegno e passione.

Stellantis: Marchionne sarebbe orgoglioso, nel 2004 lottavamo per salvezza ora giochiamo in Champions League

Sergio sarebbe molto orgoglioso di vedere che cosa sta facendo Stellantis. Penso a questo quando è partita la nostra avventura…Nel 2004, la Fiat stava lottando per la zona salvezza. Poi siamo riusciti con Chrysler e Fca a competere a metà classifica e magari giocarci l’Europa League. Con Stellantis, che ha poco più di un anno, ci battiamo per vincere il campionato e siamo in zona Champions. Nella squadra Stellantis i marchi italiani fanno una bellissima figura. La 500 elettrica è la Fiat più premiata di sempre; Maserati va benissimo e tornerà nel motorsport per le gare elettriche; l’Alfa Romeo è tornata redditizia con i nuovi modelli e la Lancia sta per presentare una serie di prodotti di eleganza italiana.

Prima Ferrari elettrica nel 2025, con Vigna siamo passati da scetticismo iniziale a entusiasmo

Benedetto Vigna è un uomo di grande talento. Conosce talmente bene la tecnologia che riesce ad umanizzarla… Sta costruendo per Ferrari un futuro elettrizzante. Mi fa piacere, anzi mi riempie d’orgoglio vedere come, all’interno dell’azienda, dallo scetticismo iniziale siamo passati all’entusiasmo per la Ferrari elettrica che sarà una realtà nel 2025.

Nel 2023 Ferrari correrà nel campionato Hypercars dopo 50 anni, competiamo in 20 categorie Motorsport

Sarà per noi un ritorno di grande importanza. Saranno 100 anni di Le Mans e ci torneremo nella categoria delle Hypercars dopo 50 anni di assenza. Le rosse non sono soltanto F.1. Ferrari è presente in 20 diverse categorie e lo scorso anno abbiamo battuto i nostri record di vittorie nel motorsport.

Ammirato per i primati di Soldini in 10 anni di Maserati, e per lo sport italiano

Lo sport italiano, guidato da Giovanni Malagò, ha raccolto grandi risultati, penso all’atletica e al nuoto, al tennis. Ho seguito con ammirazione i successi di Tita e Banti olimpionici della vela che si sono confermati sia all’Europeo sia al Mondiale. Come sono felice per Soldini, che ha con “Maserati”, prima monoscafo e ora trimarano, ha conseguito 10 primati in un decennio, tra cui il record per la Rotta dell’oro da New York a San Francisco e sulla Rotta del tè da Hong Kong a Londra.

Please find below some extracts from the interview of Ferrari Chairman John Elkann, published today in Gazzetta dello Sport by Vice Director Pier Bergonzi.

Monza, a celebration for Italy and for motorsport

This weekend in Monza is above all a moment to celebrate, for Italy and for motorsport. In fact, even the President of the Republic will be with us tomorrow. We are proud of the pre-eminence of our amazing Italian brands that have racked up 19 victories in the Italian GP at Monza, 19 with Ferrari, eight with Alfa Romeo, 2 with Fiat and 2 with Maserati.

With teamwork, we are competitive: 4 wins and making progress with our pit stops.

This year, we are competitive, as I had predicted two years ago and we have turned this competitiveness into wins. We have at last made it back onto the highest step of the podium four times so far. Behind these successes is a lot of work from the team. In professional sport, it’s the small details that make the difference. In 2020, 48% of our pit stops were completed in under 3 seconds, with an average time of 2.75. In the first 15 Grands Prix this year, 70% of stops were under 3” and the average was 2.6.

Trust and recognition for what Binotto and the team have done, but more progress is needed as there are still too many mistakes being made.

We have great faith in Mattia Binotto and appreciate everything he and all our engineers have done. But there is no doubt that the work in Maranello, in the garage, on the pit wall and at the wheel needs to improve. We must continue to make progress and that goes for the mechanics, the engineers, the drivers and obviously, the entire management team, including the Team Principal. We have seen that there are still too many mistakes when it comes to reliability, driving and strategy. Putting our trust in Binotto and his team was the right decision and it has paid off. Thanks to them we are competitive and winning again. But I am not satisfied because I think we can always do better

Confident Ferrari can win the Drivers’ and Constructors’ championship by 2026 with the strongest driver pairing on the grid.

Our first goal was to be competitive. If you are not, then you have nowhere to go, whereas you can always work on reliability. That’s why I believe that before 2026 Ferrari will once again win the Constructors’ and Drivers’ titles, with Charles Leclerc in pole position. We are lucky to have two great drivers, probably the strongest pairing in Formula 1.

Juventus: convinced they can win the championship again

I am more than confident, I am convinced (that Juventus can win again): Juve is going through a new cycle as has happened many times in the century old history that links my family to the white and black shirt. The team has changed so much, and as a trainer, Allegri knows the club well and its characteristic spirit of tenacity and strength. It’s a shame we have yet to see Juve firing on all cylinders and showing its true potential, because of players being injured.

Professional sport: middlemen, organisers and regulators all motivated by money and power, whereas the focus should be on the fans, the athletes and the teams.

I’m worried about what’s going on around football and professional sports in general. At the heart of the system should be the fans, the athletes and the teams. But there is a dangerous drift which works in favour of the middlemen, the organisers and regulators who are putting the world of sport in a difficult position because the only thing that motivates them is money and power. I have faith in the work my cousin Andrea Agnelli is doing, committed and passionate about football having a future.

Stellantis: Marchionne would be proud, in 2004 we were fighting for our lives and now we are in the Champions League.

Sergio would be very proud to see what Stellantis is doing. I think back to when this adventure began. In 2004, Fiat was struggling to avoid relegation. Then we managed, along with Chrysler and FCA to compete in the middle of the table and maybe play in the Europa League. With Stellantis, which is just over a year old, we are in the fight to win the championship and we are in the Champions zone. Within the Stellantis team, Italian brands feature really well. The electric 500 has won more awards than any other Fiat: Maserati is doing very well and will return to motorsport in races for electric powered cars; Alfa Romeo is profitable again thanks to new models and Lancia is about to launch a series of elegantly Italian products.

First electric Ferrari in 2025, with Vigna there was scepticism at first, but now there’s enthusiasm.

Benedetto Vigna is a very talented man. He is so in touch with technology that he manages to humanise it. He is building an electrifying future for Ferrari. I am pleased, even proud to see how, within the company, the mood has gone from initial scepticism to enthusiasm for the electric Ferrari that will come to life in 2025.

Motorsport, In 2023 Ferrari will race in Hypercars for the first time in 50 years and we will be competing in 20 motorsport categories.

This will be a very important return for us. Le Mans will celebrate its 100 years and we will be back in the Hypercar category after a 50 year absence. Ferrari is not just about Formula 1. It is present in 20 different categories and last year we established a new record for our number of wins in motorsport.

Admiration for Soldini’s records in 10 years of Maserati and for Italian sport

Italian sport, headed up by Giovanni Malago, has delivered some great results, for example in athletics, swimming and tennis. I have watched and admired Tita and Banti’s Olympic wins in sailing, as well as in the European and World Championships. And I am always happy for Soldini who, with “Maserati” first the monohull and now with a trimaran, took ten records in a decade including those for the Gold Route from New York to San Francisco and on the Tea Route from Hong Kong to London.