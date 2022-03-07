TASS – RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY * TIKTOK: « IN LIGHT OF RUSSIA’S NEW ‘FAKE NEWS’ LAW, WE HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO SUSPEND LIVESTREAMING AND NEW CONTENT »

11.48 - lunedì 7 marzo 2022

TikTok suspends live streaming, new content in Russia. “We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority,” TikTok said.

“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” TikTok said. “Our in-app messaging service will not be affected,” it noted.

*

NOTA REDAZIONE “OPINIONE” – TRADUZIONE DA “GOOGLE TRANSLATION” (è possibile che il testo in lingua straniera non sia tradotto in maniera ottimale, si raccomanda di verificare l’esatto contenuto-traduzione)

TikTok sospende lo streaming live, nuovi contenuti in Russia. “Continueremo a valutare le circostanze in evoluzione in Russia per determinare quando potremmo riprendere completamente i nostri servizi con la sicurezza come la nostra massima priorità”, ha affermato TikTok.

“Alla luce della nuova legge russa sulle “notizie false”, non abbiamo altra scelta che sospendere il live streaming e i nuovi contenuti sul nostro servizio video mentre esaminiamo le implicazioni sulla sicurezza di questa legge”, ha affermato TikTok. “Il nostro servizio di messaggistica in-app non sarà interessato”, ha osservato.

