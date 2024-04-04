TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * TERRORIST ATTACK ON THE CROCUS CITY HALL: PUTIN, « RUSSIA FORCED TO PROTECT ITS PEOPLE, FUTURE, SOVEREIGNTY IN WEAPONIZED WAY »

17.49 - giovedì 4 aprile 2024

LINK

Russia forced to protect its people, future, sovereignty in weaponized way — Putin. Masterminds behind the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow above all wanted to damage Russia’s unity, the Russian president noted.

Russia has been put in a position when it is forced to protect its people, its future and its sovereignty in a weaponized way, President Vladimir Putin said at the 12th congress of the Russian Federation of Independent Trade Unions.

“Everyone understands in what conditions we live. We have been put in a position when the country is forced to protect its interests in a weaponized way, its people, its future, its sovereignty,” he said.

Masterminds behind the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow above all wanted to damage Russia’s unity, Putin added.

“We have all grounds to think that the main goal of the masterminds behind the horrible murderous terror attack in Moscow was precisely damaging our unity. No other goals are even discernible,” he said.