Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!
Categoria news:
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «RUSSIA TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF US SANCTIONS TO BOOST IMPORT SUBSTITUTION EFFORTS»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
07.38 - mercoledì 29 maggio 2024

LINK

Russia to take advantage of US sanctions to boost import substitution efforts — envoy. According to Anatoly Antonov, Russia continues to build up its “socio-economic and industrial potential”.

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. Russia will take advantage of US restrictions to boost import substitution efforts, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said, commenting on the White House’s statements about a potential trade embargo against Moscow.

“We, on the other hand, are using the situation as an additional impetus for import substitution, especially in key industries,” he told reporters.

According to the envoy, Russia continues to build up its “socio-economic and industrial potential.” “The figures on the growth of the national market speak for themselves,” Antonov noted.

“No embargo or sanctions will break the Russian economy. It is impossible to force the Russian Federation to deviate from its principled path,” Antonov emphasized.

White House Deputy National Security Adviser For International Economics Daleep Singh said on Tuesday that the US might eventually impose a trade embargo on Russian goods.

 

*

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov

© Russian Embassy in the US Press Office

Categoria news:
LANCIO D'AGENZIA
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.