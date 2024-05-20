TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * RED CRESCENT: «PRESIDENT, FOREIGN MINISTER OF IRAN DIE IN HELICOPTER CRASH»

07.13 - lunedì 20 maggio 2024

LINK

President, Foreign Minister of Iran die in helicopter crash — Red Crescent. The helicopter carried Governor of the East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rakhmati and Tabriz Imam of Friday Prayer Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem

DUBAI, May 20. /TASS/. All passengers and the crew of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter died in the crash, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Pir Hossein Kolivand announced.

“No signs of alive passengers have been found after the discovery of the crashed helicopter location,” he said on IRIB TV channel.

The helicopter also carried Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of the East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rakhmati and Tabriz Imam of Friday Prayer Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem.

According to the Mehr news agency, all passengers and crew members died during the helicopter crash. Raisi, the new agency said died in a crash “while performing his duty before the people of Iran,” and “died as a martyr.” The incident occurred on the way to the city of Tabriz.

An unnamed Iranian official confirmed to Reuters that Raisi and Abdollahian died in a plane crash. Previously, he noted that the aircraft burned completely during the hard landing.

The Iranian media published a drone footage showing that the helicopter crashed into mountainous terrain, covered by trees.

On May 19, Raisi’s helicopter made a hard landing in the East Azerbaijan Province.

*