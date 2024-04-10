TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * ANTONOV, « US HAS LONG BEEN HATCHING PLANS TO PUT END TO RUSSIAN ENERGY EXPORTS »

09.17 - mercoledì 10 aprile 2024

US has long been hatching plans to put end to Russian energy exports — ambassador Antonov. “We are talking about a blatant thirst for profit, multiplied by neocolonial aspirations,” Anatoly Antonov said. The US has long been hatching plans to put an end to Russian exports of energy resources, including natural gas, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said commenting on the statements, made recently by the State Department’s high-ranking officials, with threats against Russian oil and gas industry, including the Arctic LNG-2 project.

“US Administration has long been hatching plans to put an end to Russian exports of energy resources, inter alia natural gas. It introduced an endless number of sanctions. That is why the current statements of local politicians are predictable, and are in line with strategic course of official Washington,” he was quoted as saying by the press service of the Russian diplomatic mission.

The US is trying to “hook” its allies and countries in the Global South on much more expensive American fuel, Antonov added.

“Local Russophobes are doing everything possible to reduce Russian budget revenues” as they advocate “for the energy independence of satellites,” he was quoted as saying by the press service of the Russian diplomatic mission. In reality, the US is trying “to provide a competitive advantage for its own producers,” “hook” allies and countries in the Global South, that need hydrocarbons, on American, much more expensive fuel,” he added. “In other words, we are talking about a blatant thirst for profit, multiplied by neocolonial aspirations,” the diplomat stressed.

“Threats from the American side may also point to far more reckless ideas,” he noted. “Suffice it to recall how, after repeated promises to put an end to Nord Stream pipelines, Russian underwater gas infrastructure was blown up in a terrorist attack. Moreover, the investigation is being delayed in every possible way by Western capitals. Apparently, there is something to hide,” the ambassador concluded.