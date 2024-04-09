TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * ANTONOV, « UKRAINE’S ENTRY INTO NATO IS UNACCEPTABLE TO US UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES »

08.36 - martedì 9 aprile 2024

US ignores in principle Russia’s stance against Ukraine joining NATO — ambassador. “Ukraine’s entry into NATO is unacceptable to us under any circumstances,” Anatoly Antonov said Russian Ambassador to the USA Anatoly Antonov Sergey Bobylev/TASS.

The US administration refuses in principle to listen to Russia’s statements regarding its categorical rejection of Ukraine’s possible membership in NATO, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.

“Washington absolutely refuses to listen to the statements about our firm opposition to Kiev’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance,” the press office of the Russian Embassy quoted Antonov as saying. “And all this – despite concrete proposals from the Russian side on security guarantees conveyed to Western capitals in December 2021.”

The ambassador noted that “Dissemination by US officials of statements about Ukraine’s membership in the alliance only confirm that unconditional victory of the Russian Armed Forces on the battlefield is the only right option for us.”

“Ukraine’s entry into NATO is unacceptable to us under any circumstances,” Antonov stated. “This is a threat to Russia’s national security.”

“Only politicians ignorant of the fundamental interests of the Russian Federation can expect that we could accept Kiev’s accession into a bloc which is hostile to us,” he added.

Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller told a press briefing on Monday that Ukraine’s accession to NATO was possible after the current conflict had been resolved.

In September 2022, Ukraine applied to join NATO on an expedited basis, and at the alliance’s summit in Vilnius in July 2023 was assured that it would be accepted when the necessary conditions for this were met. No timeline for its admission has been given in Brussels.

Currently, the organization includes 32 nations, including almost all European countries, Canada, the United States, and Turkey. Bosnia and Herzegovina is participating in the program to admit new members to the alliance. To join NATO, a country must fulfill the conditions of an individual plan, have no territorial disputes, and bring its armed forces in line with the alliance’s standards.