RAI 1 – “ UNA STORIA DA CANTARE – LUCIO BATTISTI “ * PUNTATA DELL’8 AGOSTO 2020, « TRA GLI OSPITI IN STUDIO MOGOL » ( RIVEDI / REPLAY / REPLICA )

St 2019 – Una storia da cantare – Lucio Battisti. Terza e ultima puntata di “Una storia da cantare”, in diretta dall’Auditorium Rai di Napoli, dedicata a Lucio Battisti. Dopo aver raccontato Fabrizio De André e Lucio Dalla, Enrico Ruggeri e Bianca Guaccero ripercorreremo la vita dell’artista di Poggio Bustone che ha abbattuto tutti gli schemi della musica italiana, creando versi e melodie immortali e ancora capaci di conquistare le giovani generazioni.

Tra gli ospiti in studio non poteva mancare Mogol, che con Lucio formò lo storico sodalizio artistico che ha dato vita ad un’incredibile produzione di successi senza tempo: da “Mi ritorni in mente” a “Non è Francesca”, passando da “Emozioni” ad “Acqua azzurra, acqua chiara”, fino a “Un’avventura”, solo per citarne alcuni. Insieme a lui Patty Pravo, per la quale Battisti scrisse alcuni brani, e Maurizio Vandelli de l’Equipe 84 che portarono al successo l’intramontabile “29 settembre”.

Ma a descrivere Lucio Battisti, sempre molto riservato e schivo sulla sua vita privata, saranno soprattutto le sue canzoni, che ognuno di noi ha incontrato almeno una volta nella vita e molte delle quali sono entrate a pieno titolo nel linguaggio comune degli italiani con espressioni quali “Le discese ardite e le risalite”, “C’è un treno che parte… alle 7.40” o “Lo scopriremo… solo vivendo”.

Ad interpretarle dal vivo ancora una volta big e giovani cantanti, sostenuti dalla grande band diretta da Maurizio Filardo, come Roberto Vecchioni, Edoardo Bennato, Morgan, Arisa, Luca Barbarossa, Fausto Leali, Shel Shapiro, Le Vibrazioni, Jack Savoretti, Nicky Nicolai, Coma Cose, Fulminacci e i Decibel. Ancora una volta il pubblico a casa sarà chiamato a partecipare, eleggendo sui social attraverso l’hashtag #UnaStoriaDaCantare, la canzone più amata di Battisti.