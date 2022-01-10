EMA * PANDEMIC: « RECEIVES APPLICATION FOR CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR PAXLOVID (PF-07321332 AND RITONAVIR) FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH COVID-19

15:09 - 10/01/2022

EMA receives application for conditional marketing authorisation for Paxlovid (PF-07321332 and ritonavir) for treating patients with COVID-19

EMA has started evaluating an application for a conditional marketing authorisation for the oral antiviral medicine Paxlovid (PF-07321332 and ritonavir). The applicant is Pfizer Europe MA EEIG.

The application is for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID‑19 in adult and adolescent patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) who are at high risk of progression to severe COVID‑19.

EMA will assess the benefits and risks of Paxlovid under a reduced timeline and could issue an opinion within weeks, depending on whether the data submitted are sufficiently robust and whether further information is required to support the evaluation.

Such an expedited timeframe is only possible because EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has already started a review of the data on the medicine during a rolling review, which included data from laboratory, animal and clinical studies, as well as data on the quality of the medicine. In addition, CHMP assessed interim results from the main study on the use of Paxlovid in non-hospitalised, unvaccinated patients with COVID-19 who had symptomatic disease and at least one underlying condition putting them at risk of severe disease.[1]

In parallel, EMA’s safety committee (PRAC) started the assessment the risk management plan (RMP) proposed by the company, which outlines measures to identify, characterise and minimise the medicine’s risks. Furthermore, in accordance with the accelerated timelines for COVID-19 products EMA’s committee for medicines for children (PDCO) issued its opinion on the company’s paediatric investigation plan (PIP), which describes how the medicine should be developed and studied for use in children.

Should the additional data submitted with the conditional marketing authorisation application be sufficient for CHMP to conclude that the benefits of Paxlovid outweigh its risks in the treatment of COVID‑19, EMA will liaise closely with the European Commission to fast track the decision granting a conditional marketing authorisation in all EU and EEA Member States.

EMA will communicate further at the time of CHMP’s opinion.

How is the medicine expected to work?

Paxlovid is an oral antiviral medicine that reduces the ability of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) to multiply in the body. The active substance PF-07321332 blocks the activity of an enzyme needed by the virus to multiply. Paxlovid also supplies a low dose of ritonavir (a protease inhibitor), which slows the breakdown of PF-07321332, enabling it to remain longer in the body at levels that affect the virus. Paxlovid is expected to reduce the need for hospitalisation in patients with COVID-19.

***

L’EMA riceve la domanda di autorizzazione all’immissione in commercio condizionata per Paxlovid (PF-07321332 e ritonavir) per il trattamento di pazienti con COVID-19

L’EMA ha iniziato a valutare una domanda di autorizzazione all’immissione in commercio condizionata per il medicinale antivirale orale Paxlovid (PF-07321332 e ritonavir). Il richiedente è Pfizer Europe MA EEIG.

La domanda riguarda il trattamento del COVID‑19 da lieve a moderato in pazienti adulti e adolescenti (di età pari o superiore a 12 anni con peso di almeno 40 kg) ad alto rischio di progressione verso il COVID‑19 grave.

L’EMA valuterà i benefici e i rischi di Paxlovid in tempi ridotti e potrebbe emettere un parere entro poche settimane, a seconda che i dati presentati siano sufficientemente solidi e se siano necessarie ulteriori informazioni per supportare la valutazione.

Un tale lasso di tempo accelerato è possibile solo perché il comitato per i medicinali per uso umano (CHMP) dell’EMA ha già avviato una revisione dei dati sul medicinale durante una revisione continua, che includeva dati provenienti da studi di laboratorio, animali e clinici, nonché dati sulla qualità la medicina. Inoltre, il CHMP ha valutato i risultati provvisori dello studio principale sull’uso di Paxlovid in pazienti non ospedalizzati e non vaccinati con COVID-19 che presentavano una malattia sintomatica e almeno una condizione sottostante che li metteva a rischio di malattia grave.[1]

Parallelamente, il comitato di sicurezza dell’EMA (PRAC) ha avviato la valutazione del piano di gestione del rischio (RMP) proposto dall’azienda, che delinea le misure per identificare, caratterizzare e ridurre al minimo i rischi del medicinale. Inoltre, in conformità con le tempistiche accelerate per i prodotti COVID-19, il comitato per i medicinali per bambini (PDCO) dell’EMA ha emesso il suo parere sul piano di indagine pediatrica (PIP) dell’azienda, che descrive come il medicinale dovrebbe essere sviluppato e studiato per l’uso nei bambini.

Qualora i dati aggiuntivi presentati con la domanda di autorizzazione all’immissione in commercio condizionata fossero sufficienti per consentire al CHMP di concludere che i benefici di Paxlovid superano i suoi rischi nel trattamento del COVID-19, l’EMA collaborerà strettamente con la Commissione europea per accelerare la decisione di concedere un’immissione in commercio condizionale autorizzazione in tutti gli Stati membri dell’UE e del SEE.

L’EMA comunicherà ulteriormente al momento del parere del CHMP.

Come dovrebbe funzionare il medicinale?

Paxlovid è un medicinale antivirale orale che riduce la capacità di SARS-CoV-2 (il virus che causa COVID-19) di moltiplicarsi nel corpo. Il principio attivo PF-07321332 blocca l’attività di un enzima necessario al virus per moltiplicarsi. Paxlovid fornisce anche una bassa dose di ritonavir (un inibitore della proteasi), che rallenta la rottura di PF-07321332, consentendogli di rimanere più a lungo nell’organismo a livelli che influenzano il virus. Paxlovid dovrebbe ridurre la necessità di ricovero in pazienti con COVID-19.