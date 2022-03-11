AGENZIA RUSSA “TASS“ * INCONTRO CON LUKASHENKO: PUTIN, « I COLLOQUI RUSSO-UCRAINI SI SVOLGONO OGNI GIORNO E STANNO FACENDO PROGRESSI CERTI »

16.49 - venerdì 11 marzo 2022

I colloqui russo-ucraini fanno progressi certi: Putin. Le delegazioni di Mosca e Kiev hanno già tenuto tre tornate di colloqui in Bielorussia.

MOSCA, 11 marzo. /TASS/. I colloqui russo-ucraini si svolgono praticamente ogni giorno e stanno facendo progressi certi, ha affermato venerdì il presidente russo Vladimir Putin in un incontro con il suo omologo bielorusso Alexander Lukashenko.

“Ti informerò sicuramente sulla situazione dell’Ucraina, prima di tutto su come stanno andando i negoziati, che ora si svolgono quasi quotidianamente”, ha detto Putin. “Ci sono alcuni sviluppi positivi lì, come mi hanno riferito i negoziatori dalla nostra parte. Ti dirò di più su tutto questo”.

Le delegazioni di Mosca e Kiev hanno già tenuto tre round di colloqui in Bielorussia, ma la data e il luogo del quarto incontro non sono stati determinati. Si prevede che si svolgerà nel prossimo futuro.

Inoltre, giovedì 10 marzo, i ministri degli Esteri russo e ucraino Sergey Lavrov e Dmitry Kuleba si sono incontrati nella provincia turca di Antalya, alla presenza del ministro degli Esteri turco Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Il 24 febbraio Putin ha annunciato un’operazione militare speciale in risposta alla richiesta di aiuto dei capi delle repubbliche del Donbass. Ha sottolineato che Mosca non ha intenzione di occupare i territori ucraini, ma mira a smilitarizzare e denazificare il Paese.

Russian-Ukrainian talks make certain progress — Putin. The delegations of Moscow and Kiev have already held three rounds of talks in Belarus

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russian-Ukrainian talks take place practically every day and are making certain progress, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

“I will certainly inform you about the situation regarding Ukraine, first of all, about how the negotiations are going on now, which are now being held almost on a daily basis,” Putin said. “There are certain positive developments there, as the negotiators from our side reported to me. I’ll tell you more about all this.”

The delegations of Moscow and Kiev have already held three rounds of talks in Belarus, but the date and place of the fourth meeting haven’t been determined. It’s expected to take place in the near future.

In addition, Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Dmitry Kuleba met in the Turkish province of Antalya on Thursday, March 10, as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also attended.

On February 24, Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aims to demilitarize and denazify the country.

Foto: Mikhail Metzel