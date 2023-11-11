UNRIC * UCRAINA: « LA COMMISSIONE D’INCHIESTA CONDURRÀ UNA MISSIONE NEL PAESE, PER INDAGARE SULLE PRESUNTE VIOLAZIONI E ABUSI DEI DIRITTI UMANI »

07.38 - sabato 11 novembre 2023

I membri della Commissione d’inchiesta internazionale indipendente delle Nazioni Unite sull’Ucraina effettueranno la loro prossima visita nel Paese dal 13 al 16 novembre 2023. I commissari si recheranno a Kiev nell’ambito della loro missione d’inchiesta in corso per indagare sulle presunte violazioni e abusi dei diritti umani e sulle violazioni del diritto umanitario internazionale.

I tre commissari che parteciperanno alla missione – Erik Møse (presidente), Pablo de Greiff e Vrinda Grover – incontreranno funzionari governativi, membri della società civile, rappresentanti delle agenzie delle Nazioni Unite e delle organizzazioni internazionali per discutere della situazione nel Paese.

Members of the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine will undertake their next visit to the country from 13 to 16 November 2023.

The Commissioners will travel to Kyiv as part of their ongoing fact-finding mission to investigate alleged human rights violations and abuses, and international humanitarian law violations.

The three Commissioners taking part in the mission – Erik Møse (Chair), Pablo de Greiff and Vrinda Grover – are expected to meet government officials, members of civil society, representatives of United Nations agencies and international organizations to discuss the situation in the country.

Background: The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine is an independent body mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate all alleged violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law, and related crimes in the context of the aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation. Its aim is to establish the facts, circumstances and root causes of any such violations and abuses; and to collect, consolidate and analyse evidence of such violations and abuses, including their gender dimension, in view of any future legal proceedings. The Commission will submit a comprehensive report to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2024.