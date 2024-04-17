TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * « US TO IMPOSE NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN IN UPCOMING DAYS — WHITE HOUSE »

08.19 - mercoledì 17 aprile 2024

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. Washington will impose additional sanctions against Iran, aimed against Iranian missile and drone development programs, as well as companies that cooperate with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Defense Ministry, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced.

According to the statement, US President Joe Biden, together with the US’ allies and partners and leaders of both chambers of the US Congress, is developing a “comprehensive response” to the Iranian strike at Israel.

“In the coming days, the United States will impose new sanctions targeting Iran, including its missile and drone program as well as new sanctions against entities supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s Defense Ministry,” the statement reads.

According to Sullivan, the US expects that the allies and partners “will soon be following with their own sanctions.”.

© Dmitry Kirsanov/ TASS