FERRARI AUTO – MARANELLO (MO) / ITALY * TERZO TRIMESTRE E 9 MESI AL 30 SETTEMBRE 2023: « RICAVI NETTI PARI A EURO 1.544 MILIONI, (+23,5%) / CONSEGNE A 3.459 UNITÀ »

Maranello (Italia), 2 novembre 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” o la “Società”) ha annunciato oggi i risultati preliminari consolidati relativi al terzo trimestre e ai nove mesi conclusi il 30 settembre 2023:

· Ricavi netti pari a Euro 1.544 milioni, in crescita del 23,5% rispetto all’anno precedente, con consegne totali pari a 3.459 unità, in aumento dell’8,5% rispetto al terzo trimestre 2022

· Adjusted EBIT pari a Euro 423 milioni, in crescita del 41,6% rispetto all’anno precedente, con un margine dell’adjusted EBIT pari al 27,4%

· Utile netto adjusted pari a Euro 332 milioni e utile diluito per azione adjusted pari a Euro 1,82

· Adjusted EBITDA pari a Euro 595 milioni, in aumento del 37,0% rispetto all’anno precedente, con un margine dell’Adjusted EBITDA pari al 38,6%

· Generazione di free cash flow industriale pari a Euro 301 milioni

“Un altro trimestre da record, con una crescita degli utili trainata da un mix ancora più ricco e dal continuo appeal delle personalizzazioni, che ci porta ad aumentare la guidance per l’anno. Il portafoglio ordini rimane ai massimi livelli grazie alla forte domanda in tutte le aree geografiche e si estende a tutto il 2025″, ha commentato l’Amministratore Delegato Benedetto Vigna. “L’unicità del nostro marchio, che ancora una volta ha contribuito a questo successo, è di ispirazione per tutto ciò che facciamo: dai lanci di nuovi modelli, tra cui le ultime 296 Challenge e 499P Modificata, alle esperienze esclusive che offriamo ai nostri clienti, come il recente Ferrari Gala di New York e le Finali Mondiali al circuito del Mugello”.

Maranello (Italy), November 2, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) today announces its consolidated preliminary results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

· Net revenues of Euro 1,544 million, up 23.5% versus prior year, with total shipments of 3,459 units up 8.5% versus Q3 2022

· Adjusted EBIT of Euro 423 million, up 41.6% versus prior year, with adjusted EBIT margin of 27.4%

· Adjusted net profit of Euro 332 million and adjusted diluted EPS at Euro 1.82

· Adjusted EBITDA of Euro 595 million, up 37.0% versus prior year, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.6%

· Industrial free cash flow generation of Euro 301 million

“Another record quarter with profit growth driven by an even richer mix and by the continuing appeal of personalizations leading us to increase year-end guidance. The order book remains at highest levels reflecting strong demand across all geographies, covering the entire 2025,” said Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari Chief Executive Officer. “Our brand’s uniqueness has once again contributed to this success, informing everything we do – from car launches, including the latest 296 Challenge and 499P Modificata, to the exclusive experiences we offer our clients, such as the Ferrari Gala recently held in New York and the Finali Mondiali at Mugello circuit”.

