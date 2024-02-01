FERRARI AUTO – MARANELLO (MO) / ITALY: RISULTATI IV TRIMESTRE E 2023: « DATI RECORD, RICAVI NETTI PER 5.970 MILIONI (+ 17,2%) »

12.24 - giovedì 1 febbraio 2024

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” o la “Società”) ha annunciato oggi i risultati preliminari consolidati relativi al quarto trimestre e ai dodici mesi conclusi il 31 dicembre 2023.

· Ricavi netti pari a Euro 5.970 milioni, in crescita del 17,2% rispetto all’anno precedente, con consegne totali pari a 13.663 unità, in aumento del 3,3% rispetto al 2022

· Adjusted EBIT pari a Euro 1.617 milioni, in crescita del 31,8% rispetto all’anno precedente, con un margine dell’Adjusted EBIT pari al 27,1%

· Utile netto adjusted pari a Euro 1.257 milioni e utile diluito per azione adjusted pari a Euro 6,90

· Adjusted EBITDA pari a Euro 2.279 milioni, in aumento del 28,5% rispetto all’anno precedente, con un margine dell’Adjusted EBITDA pari al 38,2%

· Generazione di free cash flow industriale pari a Euro 932 milioni

“Il 2023 è stato un anno di grande successo, durante il quale abbiamo rafforzato il nostro marchio attraverso una serie di traguardi che si riflettono nei nostri risultati finanziari senza precedenti. Per la prima volta il nostro utile netto, in crescita del 34%, ha superato il miliardo di Euro e il margine annuale dell’EBITDA è salito al 38,2%” ha commentato l’Amministratore Delegato Benedetto Vigna. “Abbiamo ora davanti a noi un anno molto importante per l’esecuzione del nostro piano industriale, che prosegue con puntualità lungo un percorso accuratamente delineato. I risultati record del 2023, le ambizioni che abbiamo per il 2024 e l’eccezionale visibilità sul nostro portafoglio ordini ci permettono di guardare con rafforzata fiducia alla fascia alta dei target 2026”.

Il 1° febbraio 2024 alle 15:00 CET il management terrà una conference call per presentare i risultati del 2023 agli analisti finanziari e agli investitori istituzionali. La conference call può essere seguita in diretta e la relativa registrazione sarà in seguito disponibile sul sito web del Gruppo all’indirizzo https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/investors. La documentazione di supporto sarà pubblicata sul sito web prima della conference call.

***

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) today announces its consolidated preliminary results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

· Net revenues of Euro 5,970 million, up 17.2% versus prior year, with total shipments of 13,663 units up 3.3% versus FY 2022

· Adjusted EBIT of Euro 1,617 million, up 31.8% versus prior year, with adjusted EBIT margin of 27.1%

· Adjusted net profit of Euro 1,257 million and adjusted diluted EPS at Euro 6.90

· Adjusted EBITDA of Euro 2,279 million, up 28.5% versus prior year, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.2%

· Industrial free cash flow generation of Euro 932 million

“2023 was a very successful year, during which we strengthened our brand through a number of achievements reflected in our unprecedented financial results. For the first time, our net profit, up 34%, exceeded 1 billion Euro and the annual EBITDA margin rose to 38.2%,” said Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari Chief Executive Officer. “We now have a very important year ahead of us in the execution of our business plan, which continues on schedule along its carefully planned path. The record 2023 results, the ambitions that we have on 2024, together with the exceptional visibility on our order book allow us to look at the high-end of 2026 targets with stronger confidence”.

On February 1, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. CET, management will hold a conference call to present the FY 2023 results to financial analysts and institutional investors. The call can be followed live and a recording will subsequently be available on the Group’s website https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/investors. The supporting document will be made available on the website prior to the call.

********

