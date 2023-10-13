BANKITALIA * BLOOMBERG TV: « IL GOVERNATORE IGNAZIO VISCO HA RILASCIATO OGGI UN’INTERVISTA “A THE PULSE WITH FRANCINE LACQUA” » (VIDEO / LINK)

17.29 - venerdì 13 ottobre 2023

Il Governatore Ignazio Visco ha rilasciato oggi un’intervista a The Pulse with Francine Lacqua su Bloomberg TV a margine degli incontri annuali del Gruppo Banca Mondiale e Fondo monetario internazionale in corso a Marrakech.

Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco discusses the state of the Italian economy and concerns within the European Central Bank about Italian bond spreads. He speaks on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco, on “The Pulse With Francine Lacqua.” (Source: Bloomberg)