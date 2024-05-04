TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * « RUSSIAN FORCES CARRY OUT 25 GROUP STRIKES AT ENERGY, MILITARY INDUSTRIAL FACILITIES »

17.52 - sabato 4 maggio 2024

Russian forces carry out 25 group strikes at energy, military industrial facilities. The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the strikes also hit temporary deployment locations of Ukrainian neo-Nazi militias and foreign mercenaries, as well as concentrations of military vehicles.

In the past 7 days, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 25 group strikes via precision weapons and drones, hitting Ukrainian energy and transportation infrastructure facilities and Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Between April 28 and May 4, in response to the Kiev regime’s attempts to inflict damage to Russian energy and industrial facilities, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 25 group strikes via precision weapons and drones, hitting Ukrainian energy and transportation infrastructure facilities, military-industrial complex enterprises, missile and ammunition storage areas, as well as unmanned speedboats and drone manufacturing workshops,” the ministry said,

The ministry noted that the strikes also hit temporary deployment locations of Ukrainian neo-Nazi militias and foreign mercenaries, as well as concentrations of military vehicles.

Battlegroup East area of responsibility

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 745 troops and a field ammunition depot in the Battlegroup East area of responsibility in the past 7 days, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“The enemy lost up to 745 troops, 15 automobile vehicles, 15 field artillery guns, 2 Anklav and Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations and a field ammunition depot,” the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East has improved its tactical position and inflicted damage to four Ukrainian brigades, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Forces of the Battlegroup East improved their tactical position and inflicted damage to units of 58th Motorized Infantry, 72nd Mechanized brigades, 102nd and 128th territorial defense brigades near settlements of Chervonoye, Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye Region), Ugledar, Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye (DPR),” the ministry said.

Battlegroup West area of responsibility

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 975 troops in the Battlegroup West area of responsibility in the past 7 days, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“The enemy lost up to 975 troops, 3 armored combat vehicles, 28 automobile vehicles, 2 Grad MLRS launchers and 27 field artillery guns, including 13 Western-made guns,” the ministry said.

Forces of Russia’s Battlegroup West repelled 23 Ukrainian counterattack in 7 days, taking more advantageous positions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“In the past 7 days, forces of Battlegroup West occupied more advantageous positions and inflicted damage to 12 enemy brigades near settlements of Stelmakhovka, Novoyegorovka (LPR), Petropavlovka, Glushkovka, Sinkovka (Kharkov Region) and Torskoye (DPR). The battlegroup repelled 23 counterattacks by 77th Airmobile, 3rd Assault, 63rd Mechanized brigades, 10th and 18th National Guard brigades near settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova, Novovodyanoye (LPR), Grigorovka and Terny (DPR),” the ministry said.

Air defense

In the past 7 days, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed 2 HIMARS MLRS launchers, 2 S-300PT missile air defense systems with radars, IRIS-T missile air defense system, a fuel depot and a train carrying Western military vehicles for the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“In the past 7 days, Russian missile forces, artillery and drones destroyed 2 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, 2 S-300PT missile air defense system launchers with a targeting radar, one German-made IRIS-T missile air system and a fuel depot for Ukrainian military vehicles. In addition, a military train carrying weapons and Western-made vehicles, shipped to Ukraine by NATO countries, was destroyed,” the ministry said.

Russian forces down 15 ATACMS missiles, 17 Hammer bombs, 201 drones in 7 days

In the past 7 days, the Russian aviation and air defense systems downed 15 ATACMS rockets, 17 Hammer guided bombs, 6 GLSDB, HIMARS and Uragan munitions, and 201 Ukrainian drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“The aviation and air defense systems downed 15 ATACMS US-made tactical missiles, 17 French-made Hammer guided aviation bombs, 6 GLSDB, HIMARS and Uragan rocket munitions, as well as 201 unmanned aerial vehicles,” the ministry reported.

Russia says its forces destroyed Abrams tank using Krasnopol munition, drones

Russian forces destroyed an Abrams tank with Krasnopol artillery munition and drones, according to a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

“The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of destroying a US-made M-1 Abrams tank and a Bradley fighting vehicle that were provided to Ukrainian forces. Sericemen operating FPV drones and artillery crews of the battlegroup Center destroyed the Abrams with a Krasnopol high-precision artillery munition and drones,” the ministry said.

Ukrainian forces lost more than 2,405 servicemen

Ukrainian forces lost more than 2,405 servicemen, an Abrams tank and four Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in the area of responsibility of the battlegroup Center over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“Strikes were delivered on formations of 14 Ukrainian brigades and 66 enemy counterattacks were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Leninskoye, Umanskoye, Novgorodskoye, Novokalinovo, Ocheretino and Netailovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over the past week, Ukrainian forces in this area lost more than 2,405 servicemen, three tanks, including a US-made Abrams, 20 armored fighting vehicles, including four US-made Bradley IFVs, 27 motor vehicles, and 33 field artillery guns, of which 14 were Western-made,” the ministry said.

Fourteen Ukrainian servicemen surrendered on the battlefield over the past week

Fourteen Ukrainian servicemen surrendered on the battlefield over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said. “Fourteen Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line over the past week,” the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted damage to personnel and vehicles of nine Ukrainian brigades

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted damage to personnel and vehicles of nine Ukrainian brigades; the enemy lost up to 215 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry report.

“The enemy lost up to 215 troops, 9 automobile vehicles and 6 field artillery guns,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the battlegroup inflicted damage to four Ukrainian armed forces brigades, 1 Marine brigade, 3 territorial defense brigades and 1 National Guard brigade near Malaya Tokmachka, Rabotino, Novoandreyevka, Scherbaki (Zaporozhye Region), Mikhaylovka, Ivanovka, Tyaginka and Berislav, Kherson Region.

Battlegroup South repels counterattacks at Chasov Yar

Russia’s Battlegroup South continued advancing deeper into the enemy defense lines in the past 7 days, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, adding that the battlegroup repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks near Bogdanovka, Georgiyevka, Krasnogorovka and Chasov Yar.

“During the week, forces of Battlegroup South continued to advance deeper into enemy defenses. It inflicted damage to personnel and vehicles of two airmobile, three assault, nine mechanized brigades near settlements of Spornoye, Andreyevka, Maksimilyanovka, Paraskovievka, Belogorovka, Klescheyevka and Kurdyumovka (DPR). It repelled four counterattacks of 46th Airmobile, 79th and 80th Aiborned and 93rd Mechanized brigades near settlements of Bogdanovka, Georgiyevka, Krasnogorovka and Chasov Yar (DPR),” the Ministry said.

The ministry noted that the Ukrainian forces lost over 2,325 troops, 7 tanks, 10 armored combat vehicles, including 4 US-made M113 APCs, 44 automobile vehicles, and 20 field artillery guns. The battlegroup also destroyed five Nota, Anklav and Bukovel-AD electronic warfare systems, a US-made AN/TPQ-36 anti-artillery radar and four field munitions depots.

