QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS 2024 * TOP GLOBAL UNIVERSITIES / SCORE : « MIT – MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY 100 / THE MILAN POLYCLINIC 44.2 / UNIVERSITY OF TRENTO 26.3 »

13.38 - mercoledì 10 aprile 2024

QS World University Rankings 2024: Top global universities. The 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings features 1,500 institutions across 104 locations and is the only ranking of its kind to emphasise employability and sustainability.

This year, we’ve implemented our largest-ever methodological enhancement, introducing three new metrics: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network. The results draw on …

LINK

WORLD RANKING

ITALY RANKING