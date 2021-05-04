FERRARI AUTO * RISULTATI 2021: « RICAVI NETTI A EURO 1.011 MLN, IN CRESCITA DELL’8,5% / UTILE NETTO A EURO 206 MLN E UTILE DILUITO PER AZIONE PARI A EURO 1,11 »

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” o la “Società”) ha annunciato oggi i risultati preliminari consolidati relativi al primo trimestre concluso il 31 marzo 2021:

· Consegne totali pari a 2.771 unità, in lieve aumento rispetto all’anno precedente

· Ricavi netti pari a Euro 1.011 milioni, in crescita dell’8,5%

· EBITDA pari a Euro 376 milioni, in aumento del 18,6% rispetto all’anno precedente, con un margine dell’EBITDA pari al 37,2%

· EBIT pari a Euro 266 milioni, in aumento del 20,9% rispetto all’anno precedente, con un margine dell’EBIT pari al 26,3%

· Utile netto pari a Euro 206 milioni e utile diluito per azione pari a Euro 1,11

· Solida generazione di free cash flow industriale pari a Euro 147 milioni

· Fiduciosi di raggiungere il limite superiore della Guidance 2021 in virtù di risultati eccellenti, presa ordini forte e portafoglio ordini a livello record alla fine del Q1 2021

· I target finanziari per il 2022 sono posticipati di un anno a causa del Covid-19

“Questa forte partenza d’anno è promettente per il resto del 2021, testimonia la resilienza del nostro modello di business e lo straordinario lavoro delle donne e degli uomini della Ferrari. Guardando al futuro, ci aspettiamo che l’approccio prudenziale adottato nel 2020, e che continua nel 2021, nel modificare i nostri investimenti in risposta all’emergenza da Covid-19 posticiperà di un anno il raggiungimento della nostra guidance 2022. Tuttavia, la robustezza del nostro portafoglio ordini e i nuovi eccezionali modelli che lanceremo negli anni a venire forniscono una base solida sulla quale costruire le nostre future ambizioni.”

*

STRONG FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND RECORD ORDER BOOK

DECISIVE MANAGEMENT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACTS

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) today announces its consolidated preliminary results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021:

· Total shipments of 2,771 units, slightly up versus prior year

· Net revenues of Euro 1,011 million, up by 8.5%

· EBITDA of Euro 376 million, up 18.6% versus prior year, with an EBITDA margin of 37.2%

· EBIT of Euro 266 million, up 20.9% versus prior year, with an EBIT margin of 26.3%

· Net profit of Euro 206 million and diluted EPS at Euro 1.11

· Sound industrial free cash flow generation of Euro 147 million

· Confident to reach top end of the 2021 guidance range on the back of excellent results, robust net order intake as well as record order book as at the end of Q1 2021

· 2022 financial targets postponed by one year due to Covid-19

Commenting on the results and the outlook, Chairman and Acting CEO John Elkann said: “This strong start augurs well for the rest of 2021 and is testimony to the resilience of our business model as well as the extraordinary work of the women and men of Ferrari. Looking ahead, we expect the prudent steps we took in 2020 and are continuing in 2021 to adjust our expenditure in response to the Covid-19 emergency, will postpone by one year the achievement of our year-end 2022 guidance. However, the robustness of our order book and the wonderful new models we will launch in the coming years provide a strong base on which to build our ambitious future.”