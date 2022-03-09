AGENZIA RUSSA “TASS” * CORRIDOI UMANITARI: « CESSATO IL FUOCO DALLE 9.00 ALLE 21.00, LUNGO LE ROTTE: ENERGODAR-ZAPOROZHYE / SUMY-POLTAVA / MARIUPOL-ZAPOROZHYE / VOLNOVAKHA-POKROVSK / IZYUM-LOZOVAYA / VERSO KIEV DA VORZEL – BUCHA – BORODYANKA – IRPEN – GOSTOMEL »

10.58 - mercoledì 9 marzo 2022

NOTA REDAZIONE “OPINIONE” – TRADUZIONE DA “GOOGLE TRANSLATION” (è possibile che il testo in lingua straniera non sia tradotto in maniera ottimale, si raccomanda di verificare l’esatto contenuto-traduzione) –

KIEV, 9 marzo. /TASS/. L’evacuazione dei civili avverrà attraverso sei corridoi umanitari, ha affermato il vice primo ministro ucraino Irina Vereshchuk.

“I militari hanno deciso di cessare il fuoco dalle 09:00 alle 21:00”, ha detto mercoledì in una conferenza stampa.

Il cessate il fuoco viene introdotto lungo le seguenti rotte: Energodar-Zaporozhye, Sumy-Poltava, Mariupol-Zaporozhye, Volnovakha-Pokrovsk e Izyum-Lozovaya e anche verso Kiev da cinque comunità: Vorzel, Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpen e Gostomel.

///

KIEV, March 9. /TASS/. The evacuation of civilians will be carried out via six humanitarian corridors, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk has said.

“The military agreed to cease fire from 09:00 till 21:00,” she told a news briefing on Wednesday.

Ceasefire is introduced along the following routes: Energodar-Zaporozhye, Sumy-Poltava, Mariupol-Zaporozhye, Volnovakha-Pokrovsk and Izyum-Lozovaya and also towards Kiev from five communities: Vorzel, Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpen and Gostomel.

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS