MEF * MPS / MONTE PASCHI SIENA: « IL MINISTERO COLLOCA IL 25% DEL CAPITALE SOCIALE, PER 920 MILIONI (RICHIESTE 5 VOLTE L’OFFERTA INIZIALE) »

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Ministero dell’Economia e delle Finanze colloca il 25% del capitale sociale di Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena per circa Euro 920 milioni

Richieste pari a oltre 5 volte l’offerta iniziale

Il Ministero dell’Economia e delle Finanze (il “MEF”) comunica di aver perfezionato con successo la cessione di n. 314.922.429 azioni ordinarie Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (di seguito “BMPS” o la “Banca”), pari al 25% del capitale sociale attraverso un “Accelerated Book Building – ABB” riservato ad investitori istituzionali italiani ed esteri (l’“Operazione”). A fronte della domanda raccolta pari a oltre 5 volte l’ammontare iniziale, l’offerta è stata incrementata dal 20% al 25% del capitale sociale di BMPS.

Il corrispettivo per azione è pari ad Euro 2,92 per un controvalore complessivo pari a circa Euro 920 milioni. Il corrispettivo incorpora uno sconto pari al 4,9% rispetto al prezzo di chiusura delle azioni della Banca registrato in data 20 novembre 2023 ed è superiore di quasi il 50% rispetto al prezzo di sottoscrizione dell’aumento del capitale sociale della Banca realizzato nel novembre 2022.

A seguito dell’Operazione, la partecipazione detenuta dal MEF in BMPS scenderà dal 64,23% al 39,23% circa del capitale sociale.

L’Operazione rappresenta la prima fase del più ampio processo che porterà il MEF a valorizzare pienamente la Banca, nell’interesse della stessa e di tutti gli stakeholders, nel contesto del solido quadro patrimoniale e reddituale che caratterizza la Banca e delle sue prospettive di ulteriore sviluppo.

BofA Securities, Jefferies e UBS Investment Bank hanno agito nel ruolo di Joint Global Coordinators e Joint Bookrunners.

Il MEF si è impegnato con i Joint Global Coordinators e Joint Bookrunners a non vendere sul mercato ulteriori azioni BMPS per un periodo di 90 giorni. Il regolamento dell’Operazione avverrà il prossimo 23 novembre 2023.

Le informazioni contenute nel presente comunicato hanno soltanto finalità informative e non vanno intese come complete o esaustive e sono inoltre soggette a modifica. Non si potrà pertanto fare affidamento su tali informazioni o sulla loro completezza o accuratezza. La distribuzione di questo comunicato potrebbe essere vietata o limitata ai sensi delle leggi e dei regolamenti applicabili in alcuni paesi. Il presente comunicato stampa non può essere pubblicato, distribuito o trasmesso direttamente o indirettamente, negli Stati Uniti, Australia, Canada o Giappone o in ogni altra giurisdizione dove ciò costituirebbe una violazione di legge. Il presente documento non costituisce un’offerta degli strumenti finanziari cui viene fatto riferimento negli Stati Uniti, Australia, Canada o Giappone. Il presente documento non costituisce, né fa parte di, un’offerta di vendita, sollecitazione o offerta di acquisto degli strumenti finanziari cui viene fatto riferimento. Tali strumenti finanziari non sono stati e non verranno registrati ai sensi del U.S. Securities Act of 1933, come modificato (il “Securities Act”) e non possono essere offerti o venduti negli Stati Uniti salvo ai sensi di esenzioni applicabili. Gli strumenti finanziari qui menzionati non saranno oggetto di offerta negli Stati Uniti né in qualsiasi altra giurisdizione e non possono essere offerti al pubblico in nessuna giurisdizione. La distribuzione del presente annuncio e l’offerta e la vendita degli strumenti finanziari cui viene fatto riferimento possono in alcune giurisdizioni essere limitate dalla legge e le persone in possesso del presente documento o di altre informazioni in esso menzionate devono informarsi e osservare tali restrizioni. L’inosservanza di tali restrizioni può costituire una violazione delle leggi applicabili agli strumenti finanziari cui viene fatto riferimento di tali giurisdizioni.

L’offerta non è e non sarà registrata presso la Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) secondo le applicabili disposizioni legislative e regolamentari. Pertanto, gli strumenti finanziari cui viene fatto riferimento e qualsiasi documento ad essi relativo non potranno essere offerti, venduti o distribuiti al pubblico nella Repubblica Italiana eccetto che ad investitori qualificati, come definiti dall’art. 2(1)(e) del Regolamento (UE) 2017/1229, come di volta in volta modificato, in ogni caso nel rispetto di ogni disposizione normativa e regolamentare o requisito imposto dalla CONSOB o altra autorità italiana.

Roma, 20 novembre 2023

Ore 22:45

Ministero dell’Economia e delle Finanze

Ministero dell’Economia e delle Finanze placed the 25% of the share capital of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena for approximately EUR 920 million

Requests were over five times the initial offer

Rome, 20 November 2023, the Ministero dell’Economia e delle Finanze (“MEF”) announces the sale of no. 314,922,429 ordinary shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (“BMPS” or “Bank”) corresponding to approximately 25% of the share capital by means of an “Accelerated Book Building – ABB” reserved to Italian and foreign institutional investors (the “Transaction”). In response to the demand collected, which was over five times the initial amount, the offer was increased from 20% to 25% of the share capital of BMPS.

The price per share is equal to EUR 2,92 for a total amount equal to approximately EUR 920 million. The price incorporates a discount of 4.9% compared to the closing price of the Bank’s shares recorded on November 20, 2023, and is almost 50% higher than the subscription price of the Bank’s share capital increase completed in November 2022.

Following the Transaction, the stake held by MEF in BMPS will decrease from 64.23% to 39.23% of the share capital.

The Transaction represents the first phase of a broader process that will lead the MEF to achieve full value for the Bank, in the interest of the same and all stakeholders, in the context of a solid capital position and profitability profile that characterizes the Bank and its prospects for further development.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and UBS Investment Bank acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

MEF has agreed with the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners not to sell further MPS’s shares on the market for a period of 90 days. The settlement of the Transaction will be on 23 November 2023.

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. Moreover, the information in this announcement is subject to change. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. It may be unlawful to distribute this announcement in certain jurisdictions. These written materials are not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or in any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This announcement does not constitute, nor form part of, an offer to sell, solicitation or an offer to buy the securities discussed herein. The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities mentioned herein in the United States nor in any other jurisdiction and may not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this written material and the offer and sale of the securities discussed herein may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should be informed about, and observe, any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The offer is not and will not be registered at the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) according to the applicable regulatory and legislative dispositions. Therefore, the securities discussed herein and any document related to them could not be offered, sold or distributed in the public in the Republic of Italy except for qualified investors, within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as by time to time modified, in any case respecting the legislative and regulatory disposition or the requirement imposed by CONSOB or any other Italian Authority.

Roma, 20 novembre 2023

Ore 22:45