TIM * TIM BRASIL SERVIÇOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES: « L’ASSEMBLEA HA APPROVATO L’AUMENTO DELL’IMPORTO BOND, PER 750 MILIONI DI REAIS »

08.21 - mercoledì 26 luglio 2023

TIM comunica che l’assemblea di TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A., la holding detenuta al 100% dal Gruppo TIM che a sua volta controlla il 66,58% di TIM S.A., ha deliberato di incrementare di 750 milioni di reais l’importo complessivo del bond non convertibile e destinato ad investitori istituzionali approvato il 12 luglio scorso.

A seguito di tale incremento, il bond avrà un controvalore massimo di complessivi 5 miliardi di reais, equivalenti, al cambio attuale, a circa 950 milioni di euro.

L’emissione obbligazionaria, finalizzata alla distribuzione di dividendi da TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A. alle sue controllanti, rientra nell’ambito delle attività di rifinanziamento del Gruppo.

TIM: SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF TIM BRASIL SERVIÇOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES APPROVES INCREASE IN BOND AMOUNT TO 5 BILLION REAIS

Rome, 26 July 2023

TIM announces that the Shareholders’ Meeting of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A., the holding company fully owned by the Group which in turns holds 66,58% of TIM S.A., has deliberated to increase the total amount of the non-convertible bond for institutional investors approved on 12 July by 750 million reais.

As a result of this increase, the bond will have a maximum equivalent-value of 5 billion reais, equivalent to approximately 950 million euro at the current exchange rate.

The bond issue, aimed at distributing dividends from TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A. to its parent companies, is part of the Group’s refinancing activities.