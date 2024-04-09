TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * « PUTIN TO MAKE OFFICIAL VISIT TO CHINA IN 2024 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY »

16.09 - martedì 9 aprile 2024

Putin to make official visit to China in 2024 — Russian Foreign Ministry. Russia and China’s top diplomats stressed the importance of bolstering mutual coordination within the framework of the UN, SCO, BRICS, G20, APEC and other multilateral mechanisms and forums

Chinese President Xi Jinping believes that the arrival of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing sets the stage for Russian President Vladimir Putin coming to the country in the future, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The Chinese leader welcomed the arrival of Sergey Victorovich Lavrov in Beijing as an important stage of comprehensive preparations for the upcoming state visit of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to the People’s Republic of China later this year, gave high marks to the state of Sino-Russian ties that continue to dynamically develop in a very complex global situation and indicated his readiness for the further development of the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction with Russia,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomatic agency noted that Xi had expressed condolences over the March 22 terror attack in Krasnogorsk, confirming China’s resolute support for Russia in fighting terrorism.

“During Lavrov’s talks with [Chinese Foreign Minister] Wang Yi, an exchange of opinions was held on the schedule of bilateral interaction on the high and highest levels as well as on separate issues of practical cooperation in various areas,” Russia’s foreign policy agency added.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Russia and China’s top diplomats stressed the importance of bolstering mutual coordination within the framework of the UN, SCO, BRICS, G20, APEC and other multilateral mechanisms and forums. “The sides exchanged opinions on how to settle the Ukrainian crisis. The futility of any international events not taking into account Russia’s stance or the current realities was emphasized. The Russian side gave a positive assessment of China’s constructive steps on seeking peaceful ways to resolve the conflict,” the agency pointed out.

© Mikhail Metzel/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS